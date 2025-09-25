Pi Coin Price Prediction: Price Crashes 91% From ATH – But Why Is a Mystery Whale Still Buying?

Mystery buyer keeps adding millions while the crowd dumps – Pi Coin price prediction hints at a contrarian bullish bet.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 25, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

One mysterious whale has been quietly accumulating PI tokens even as the broader market rushes to dump them – raising the question: what does this buyer know that others don’t, and does it point to a bullish Pi Coin price prediction?

Despite launching with major hype, Pi (PI) has struggled to live up to expectations, crashing by 91% from its all-time high of $2.98 set back in February.

This wallet’s aggressive accumulation suggests it may be operating on privileged information or strong insider conviction.

According to Pi Scan, wallet GASWBD[…]ODM currently holds 383.3 million PI, worth around $103 million – making it the 7th largest Pi holder overall, ahead of major exchanges like Gate.io and Bitget.

Even more intriguing, this whale added 6.3 million PI tokens to their stack in the past week alone, signaling continued confidence despite the wider market’s retreat.

The identity of GASWBD[…]ODM remains a mystery, but its positioning has sparked widespread speculation.

Could this investor have early access to Pi’s roadmap, insider knowledge of an exchange listing, or an upcoming ecosystem update?

Whatever the case, it adds serious weight to the bullish Pi Coin price prediction thesis – especially if other large players start following suit.

Pi Coin Price Prediction: 26% Downside Risk If PI Fails to Break Above $0.30

Pi has rebounded slightly after hitting a new all-time low near $0.22, consolidating around $0.26 in recent sessions.

However, continued market weakness could drag the token back toward last week’s lows.

On the 4-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is beginning to show signs of recovery, hinting that Pi Coin might attempt a retest of the $0.30 mark.

Still, unless the token break out from its current downtrend decisively, the overall setup continues to support a bearish outlook.

If bearish momentum accelerates, the $0.20 level becomes a likely target – implying a 26% downside risk from current levels.

Rather than holding underperforming tokens this cycle, many traders are turning their focus to high-upside presales showing strong momentum.

One standout is Pepenode ($PEPENODE), a new project that enables users to build virtual mining rigs and earn crypto.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Turns Crypto Mining Into a Rewarding Game

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) lets users build their own virtual meme coin mining rig.

You can buy nodes, build server rooms, and earn more crypto by building more rigs.

The game leverages the popularity of the Pepe meme and combines it with an innovative virtual mining model that consists of buying and upgrading rigs to climb the leaderboard.

Buyers will use $PEPENODE to set up and boost their mining operation while competing for attractive rewards, like airdrops of top meme coins like Pepe ($PEPE) and Bonk ($BONK).

Every upgrade performed to a node adds a deflationary twist: 70% of the tokens spent on improving rigs are burned permanently, reducing the circulating supply as the community expands.

As the game gains popularity, the demand for $PEPENODE could skyrocket.

To buy $PEPENODE at its presale price, visit the official Pepenode website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap crypto or use a bank card to get started.