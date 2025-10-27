BTC $115,569.15 1.77%
Price Analysis

Pi Coin Price Prediction: PI Price Pumps 30% Overnight, Is a Push to $0.5 Coming This Week?

pi coin Pi Network Price Prediction
Pi Coin surges 30% overnight as volumes soar 1,150% – Pi Coin price prediction now targets a push toward $0.5 soon.
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Pi jumped by 30% overnight to $0.29, and trading volumes exploded by 1,150% in the past 24 hours, favoring a bullish Pi Coin price prediction.

A prominent supporter of the project, Dr Altcoin, whose X account is followed by over 47,000 users, warned that this could be the result of market manipulation and not the result of increasing buying interest from market participants.

Dr Altcoin emphasizes concentrated trading volumes within a handful of centralized exchanges (CEXs), which increases the odds of market manipulation. Nonetheless, until otherwise proven, this could be an early signal of an upcoming rally.

Recently, Pi streamlined its migration process so miners can complete the required KYC proceeding to transfer their assets to the public mainnet.

Other than that, the project has not made any relevant announcements that could have triggered today’s strong rally.

Pi Coin Price Prediction: PI Could Climb to $0.38 At Least If This Happens

The 4-hour chart shows an increase in selling pressure once Pi hit $0.29. A short-squeeze could explain today’s uptick, as Pi Coin reversed a long-dated downtrend that started on October 13.

In addition, the token pushed through the 200-period exponential moving average (EMA). This technical indicator could now act as support if buying interest accelerates. However, if this jump is the result of market manipulation, we could expect a much deeper correction in the near term.

In contrast, if PI surpasses the $0.30 mark, the rally could extend to $0.38, meaning a 54% upside potential for the token.

Although a push to $0.50 seems unlikely at the time, the odds of such a move could rise depending on whether the rally turns out to be the result of some positive project-specific news.

While the force driving Pi Coin’s rally is unclear, what’s attracting investors to SUBBD ($SUBBD) is not. This crypto presale has raised more than $1 million in a heartbeat to create a better home for creators by allowing them to monetize AI-generated content.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) Revamps the Creator’s Economy by Merging AI and Web3

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is a Web3-powered creator platform that brings AI tools, crypto payments, and fan engagement together in one place.

subbd crypto presale

Instead of juggling multiple apps to create, edit, and publish content, creators can now do everything inside a single AI-powered platform.

The project blends this technology with a utility token like $SUBBD to introduce tokenized rewards and facilitate decentralized governance. U

Users can get subscription discounts and early access to new features, while creators will get a say on the platform’s roadmap and content moderation policies.

At its discounted presale price, this token could deliver sizable gains once the platform is officially launched.

To buy $SUBBD before its next price increase, visit the official SUBBD website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

Either swap USDT or ETH to get your first tokens or use a bank card instead.

Buy $SUBBD Here

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
