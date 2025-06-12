Pi Coin Price Prediction: MACD Indicator Finally Flashing Green – $10 Incoming?

Since Consensus 2025 unfolded as a sell-the-news event, Pi Coin has been lagging behind its peers, but indicators suggest a trend reversal could put the coveted $10 valuation back in focus.

Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 12, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The persistent downtrend that has weighed on PI since mid-May may have finally run its course, with a golden cross on the daily MACD bolstering the near-term Pi Coin price outlook.

While most altcoins staged recoveries through June, PI continued to slide, signaling a disconnect from broader market tailwinds.

That prolonged sell-off has left PI down 43% over the past month, making it the worst performer among the top 100. But recent bullish momentum may have finally caught up to the token.

Shaky Fundamentals Cloud Bullish Technical Outlook

Despite the bullish technical outlook, Pi Coin’s future may hinge on ecosystem fundamentals as it stands at a crossroads, according to an X post by well-known PI commentator Pi Barter Mall.

In their pessimistic outlook, Pi Barter Mall noted slow ecosystem development as the central obstacle to long-term growth.

The fact of the matter is that the Pi ecosystem continues to struggle with adoption. Its price action remains largely speculative, lacking a meaningful use case to sustain long-term growth.

This has also opened the door to liquidity issues, with short-term speculative trading amplifying deflationary pressure as unlocks continue at an average rate of $7 million PI tokens per day.

PI token unlock schedule. Source: Piscan.

The market struggles to absorb the excess supply without a rise in demand to stabilise Pi Coin price moves.

Still, there is an optimistic case. Pi Barter Mall notes that mainstream exchange listings, such as a potential debut on Binance, could serve as major catalysts.

If large-scale applications can be achieved, Pi Barter Mall suggests Pi could reclaim its $1–$3 range with real utility to encourage HODLing over flipping.

Pi Price Analysis: Could a Golden Cross Push a Reversal?

Given the underlying fundamental challenges, a $10 valuation for Pi Coin remains unrealistic—at least until Pi Barter Mall’s optimistic scenario materialises.

That said, Pi coin could make a start on technical momentum alone as the recent breakout of a May-born falling wedge pattern pushes a potential golden cross on the daily.

PI / USDT 1-day chart, falling wedge. Source: TradingView, OKX.

The MACD line is on the verge of crossing above the signal line, poised to flash green for the first time since Consensus 2025 unfolded as a sell-the-news event.

Selling pressure appears exhausted, with the RSI rebounding from deep bearish territory at 40—an early signal that buy pressure is returning, opening the door for the next leg up.

If momentum continues, the pattern suggests a potential 40% Pi Coin price rally to $0.8725, aligning with the 0.618 Fibonacci extension level.

Should bulls push further toward $1, Pi Coin would face a key accumulation zone at the 0.5 Fibonnaci level—a potential catalyst to fuel growth.

However, if the golden cross is delayed or falters, strong support at $0.60 remains the critical downside level to watch for signs of a reversal.

The Bull Market Could Be Back – Here’s How to Take Advantage

Any trader hedging their risk likely features Bitcoin (BTC) as a major part of their portfolio, especially as altcoins continue to lag behind the leading cryptocurrency.

But, while Bitcoin provides stable gains, it often sacrifices upside potential—that’s where Bitcoin Bull (BTCBULL) comes in, offering a fresh way to capitalize on BTC tailwinds.

True to its name, Bitcoin Bull ties its tokenomics to Bitcoin’s price growth in a deflationary model.

The project burns tokens and distributes BTC airdrops whenever Bitcoin reaches key milestones—starting at $125,000 and triggering new rewards for every $25,000 climb thereafter.

With some analysts forecasting highs of $1M this cycle and BTC finally back on the recovery path, BTCBULL could become a Bitcoin Maxi’s best friend.

With over $7 million raised in its ongoing presale, the project is already gaining strong momentum—potentially credited to its 57% APY on staking that rewards early investors.

You can keep up with Bitcoin Bull on X and Telegram, or join the presale on the Bitcoin Bull website.