Pi Coin Price Prediction: June 28 Could Change the Future of Pi Network – Here’s Why

Pi community members have long rallied around the hypothetical price of $314,159, although this would imply an astronomical market cap.

The Pi Coin price (PI) may be on the ropes short term, but its community is gearing up for a potentially explosive turnaround ahead of Pi2 Day on June 28.

While the token has slipped to $0.6414 today — down 59% in a month and 78.5% from February’s all-time high of $2.99 — hopes are building that the Pi Network team will use Tau Day to officially recognize the token’s Global Consensus Value (GCV), which currently stands at an eye-watering $314,159.

If community momentum builds and the team signals major developments, the Pi Coin price prediction could shift dramatically — with bulls eyeing a steep rebound in the weeks to come.

The GSV is the price PI has assumed within certain parts of the Pi Network community and private tests, with $314,159 clearly being a homage to the number Pi, which is 3.14159.

As the tweet below exemplifies, some PI community members are calling for the core PI team to “recognize the GCV as the real value of PiCoin.”

To Pi Core Team @PiCoreTeam @nkokkalis



June 28, 2025 – The Critical Juncture for Pi Network:



Will the Pi Core Team Rise to the Call of the Pioneers?



After more than six years of relentless mining, building, and bartering, the global community of Pioneers now stands at the… pic.twitter.com/NAtGuB0jZZ — ONE WORLD DIGITAL CURRENCY (@gfc199) June 8, 2025

However, it seems extremely unlikely that this will ever happen, for various reasons.

Firstly, it’s hard to see what the Pi Network team’s ‘recognition’ of the GSV would actually achieve, with recognition alone hardly being enough to change the market price of PI.

Secondly, PI has a total supply of 100 billion PI, which would mean that a price of $314,159 would equate to a market cap of $314,159,000,000,000,000.

That’s $314.159 quadrillion, which is just over 2,900 times bigger than total global GDP, currently at $106 trillion.

We’ll leave it to readers to judge how feasible this is.

As for how the Pi Coin price is faring today, its chart today shows the token in a very weak and oversold position, although this could indicate an incoming rebound.

Its RSI (purple) has below 50 since the middle of May, while its 30-period average (orange) has also been well below the 200-period (blue) for a couple of months now.

Source: TradingView

As such, a recovery is overdue, with the Pi Coin price potentially on course to return to $1 in July, particularly if market conditions continue to improve.

And if PI can attract new listings from big exchanges (e.g. Binance, Coinbase), it could certainly surpass this level, potentially reaching $3.14 by the end of the year, but not $314,159.

