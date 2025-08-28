BTC $112,519.86 -0.07%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Pi Coin Price Prediction: Huge Token Dump Just Weeks Away – Will PI Collapse Under Pressure?

pi coin Pi Network Price Prediction
150M PI tokens unlock next month – this Pi Coin price prediction warns of heavy sell pressure as PI trades near all-time lows.
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1756381386-pi-coin-price-prediction

Over 150 million PI tokens are set to be unlocked next month, potentially adding significant downward pressure on the price just as Pi Coin nears its all-time low.

Data from PiScan supports a bearish Pi Coin price prediction, as the sudden surge in circulating supply could weigh heavily on market sentiment in the short term.

pi coin monthly token unlocks

This figure accounts for nearly 2% of Pi Coin’s supply of 7.95 billion at the time of writing and also exceeds the monthly average by 5 times.

Pi’s performance this year has been quite disappointing as year-to-date (YTD) losses currently sit at 79.25%

None of the 40th cryptocurrencies that outrank Pi in terms of market cap have booked such big losses during this period, which emphasizes how strong the selling pressure has been and how skeptical the market is about the project’s prospects and future.

Pi has been affected by poor ecosystem growth initiatives following the launch of its public mainnet, the refusal of top centralized exchanges (CEXs) to list the token, and the rapid expansion of its circulating supply.

Pi Coin Price Prediction: 34% Loss in Sight If The Selling Pressure Accelerates

The 4-hour chart shows that PI bounced off a key support at $0.33 on Monday and has been rising since then.

pi coin price chart

In the past 24 hours, PI has gained 3%, while trading volume has also ticked up by 3%.

However, only $27 million worth of PI changed hands yesterday – a surprisingly low figure for a token with a nearly $3 billion market cap, signaling limited interest from market participants.

A short-term move toward $0.37 could be on the cards as PI retests its recent lower high, but the broader trend remains bearish.

The price continues to trade below the 200-period EMA on lower time frames, suggesting momentum remains tilted to the downside.

This setup supports a bearish Pi Coin price prediction, with a potential drop toward $0.25, implying a 34% downside in the near term.

While Pi has struggled to meet early expectations, projects like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) have captured significant investor attention.

With over $15 million raised in just a few months, $BEST is one of the year’s most promising presales – and could be primed for a 10X breakout once it officially launches.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Offers Compelling Use Cases and Access to Top Investing Tools

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is the native token of the Best Wallet app – an all-in-one crypto wallet designed to make storing, swapping, and discovering new tokens simple for everyone.

Holding $BEST gives you discounts on trading fees, plus early access to top crypto presales through the app’s Upcoming Tokens feature.

best wallet token crypto presale

You can also swap coins directly inside the wallet, paying a fraction of the usual cost.

And as more users join Best Wallet, demand for $BEST is expected to skyrocket – making it one of the most exciting tokens with 100x potential after the presale ends.

To buy $BEST, simply visit the Best Wallet Token official website and connect your wallet (such as Best Wallet).

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to invest in just seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
