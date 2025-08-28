Pi Coin Price Prediction: Huge Token Dump Just Weeks Away – Will PI Collapse Under Pressure?
Over 150 million PI tokens are set to be unlocked next month, potentially adding significant downward pressure on the price just as Pi Coin nears its all-time low.
Data from PiScan supports a bearish Pi Coin price prediction, as the sudden surge in circulating supply could weigh heavily on market sentiment in the short term.
This figure accounts for nearly 2% of Pi Coin’s supply of 7.95 billion at the time of writing and also exceeds the monthly average by 5 times.
Pi’s performance this year has been quite disappointing as year-to-date (YTD) losses currently sit at 79.25%
None of the 40th cryptocurrencies that outrank Pi in terms of market cap have booked such big losses during this period, which emphasizes how strong the selling pressure has been and how skeptical the market is about the project’s prospects and future.
Pi has been affected by poor ecosystem growth initiatives following the launch of its public mainnet, the refusal of top centralized exchanges (CEXs) to list the token, and the rapid expansion of its circulating supply.
Pi Coin Price Prediction: 34% Loss in Sight If The Selling Pressure Accelerates
The 4-hour chart shows that PI bounced off a key support at $0.33 on Monday and has been rising since then.
In the past 24 hours, PI has gained 3%, while trading volume has also ticked up by 3%.
However, only $27 million worth of PI changed hands yesterday – a surprisingly low figure for a token with a nearly $3 billion market cap, signaling limited interest from market participants.
A short-term move toward $0.37 could be on the cards as PI retests its recent lower high, but the broader trend remains bearish.
The price continues to trade below the 200-period EMA on lower time frames, suggesting momentum remains tilted to the downside.
This setup supports a bearish Pi Coin price prediction, with a potential drop toward $0.25, implying a 34% downside in the near term.
