Pi Coin Price Prediction: Experts Warn of Collapse Unless These 3 Changes Are Made
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Pi (PI) has gone down by 7.5% in the past week and has performed poorly compared to other altcoins as the project’s latest decisions and actions have been questioned by the community.
According to one of the project’s most vocal supporters on social media, Dr. Altcoin, three things need to change for Pi to recover its former glory.
First, the Pi Core Team should abstain from making announcements that “overhype” the launch of new features just to get a price rebound.
Dr. Altcoin referred to the latest Pi Network Ventures announcement, a noble effort to grow the project’s ecosystem that was teased as “major news” that ultimately failed to excite the market.
Moreover, other voices within the community claim that Pi needs to decentralize the project’s governance so the token can be listed by top exchanges like Binance or Kraken.
Requiring users to go through a KYC procedure to migrate their tokens to the public mainnet has been frustrating for the community and this decision was made unilaterally by the Core Team instead of being proposed, discussed, and voted by the Pi community as most decentralized projects typically do.
Finally, the Pi ecosystem needs to grow to incorporate new real-world or on-chain applications that boost the network’s credibility and showcase its practical use cases.
Unless the Pi Core Team implements some of these changes in the near term, the project’s most loyal supporters favor a bearish Pi price forecast.
Pi Coin Price Prediction: PI Finds Support at $0.72 – Can It Recover?
Looking at the daily chart, Pi has found support temporarily at a key area ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. The price has made a higher low already at this level, meaning that the selling pressure may be subsiding.
Trading volumes in the past 24 hours have declined by nearly a fifth while the price has not changed during this period. This favors a bullish short-term Pi Coin price prediction as it could mean that the token has hit a local bottom.
Momentum indicators show that the downtrend is still on the strong side as the oscillator currently sits at 40.
If the price stays above $0.70, the token could experience a recovery in the next couple of days. The key resistance to watch in this case would be the 200-period EMA, which currently sits at $0.775.
Although Pi’s performance may have been disappointing recently, the best crypto presales of this year, like SUBBD, offer significant upside potential to early buyers.
SUBBD (SUBBD) Offers a Better Deal to Both Creators and Fans
SUBBD (SUBBD) is a decentralized content distribution platform that aims to disrupt this space by giving influencers the chance to keep a higher share of their earnings while rewarding their fans for their support.
Creators have struggled for years with unfair bans and disadvantageous profit-sharing arrangements. SUBBD ends this by giving influencers a say on the platform’s governance decisions through the $SUBBD token.
In addition, fans can get discounts, custom requests, and early access to new features through the $SUBBD token as well to strengthen their relationship with their favorite creators.
SUBBD has already secured the support of thousands of influencers who will bring a combined following exceeding 200 million.
To buy $SUBBD at its discounted presale price, head to the SUBBD website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet). You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.
