BTC $107,367.18 -2.68%
ETH $2,638.03 -2.36%
SOL $170.76 -4.46%
PEPE $0.000013 -3.19%
SHIB $0.000014 -3.34%
DOGE $0.22 -4.17%
XRP $2.26 -3.72%
ETH Gas (gwei) 4.98
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Pi Coin Price Prediction: Experts Warn of Collapse Unless These 3 Changes Are Made

Blockchain Pi Network Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
In this Pi Coin price prediction we look at the opinion of top supporters of the project.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1748432421-pi-coin-price-prediction

Pi (PI) has gone down by 7.5% in the past week and has performed poorly compared to other altcoins as the project’s latest decisions and actions have been questioned by the community.

According to one of the project’s most vocal supporters on social media, Dr. Altcoin, three things need to change for Pi to recover its former glory.

First, the Pi Core Team should abstain from making announcements that “overhype” the launch of new features just to get a price rebound.

Dr. Altcoin referred to the latest Pi Network Ventures announcement, a noble effort to grow the project’s ecosystem that was teased as “major news” that ultimately failed to excite the market.

Moreover, other voices within the community claim that Pi needs to decentralize the project’s governance so the token can be listed by top exchanges like Binance or Kraken.

Requiring users to go through a KYC procedure to migrate their tokens to the public mainnet has been frustrating for the community and this decision was made unilaterally by the Core Team instead of being proposed, discussed, and voted by the Pi community as most decentralized projects typically do.

Finally, the Pi ecosystem needs to grow to incorporate new real-world or on-chain applications that boost the network’s credibility and showcase its practical use cases.

Unless the Pi Core Team implements some of these changes in the near term, the project’s most loyal supporters favor a bearish Pi price forecast.

Pi Coin Price Prediction: PI Finds Support at $0.72 – Can It Recover?

Looking at the daily chart, Pi has found support temporarily at a key area ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. The price has made a higher low already at this level, meaning that the selling pressure may be subsiding.

price price prediction

Trading volumes in the past 24 hours have declined by nearly a fifth while the price has not changed during this period. This favors a bullish short-term Pi Coin price prediction as it could mean that the token has hit a local bottom.

Momentum indicators show that the downtrend is still on the strong side as the oscillator currently sits at 40.

If the price stays above $0.70, the token could experience a recovery in the next couple of days. The key resistance to watch in this case would be the 200-period EMA, which currently sits at $0.775.

Although Pi’s performance may have been disappointing recently, the best crypto presales of this year, like SUBBD, offer significant upside potential to early buyers.

SUBBD (SUBBD) Offers a Better Deal to Both Creators and Fans

SUBBD (SUBBD) is a decentralized content distribution platform that aims to disrupt this space by giving influencers the chance to keep a higher share of their earnings while rewarding their fans for their support.

subbd presale

Creators have struggled for years with unfair bans and disadvantageous profit-sharing arrangements. SUBBD ends this by giving influencers a say on the platform’s governance decisions through the $SUBBD token.

In addition, fans can get discounts, custom requests, and early access to new features through the $SUBBD token as well to strengthen their relationship with their favorite creators.

SUBBD has already secured the support of thousands of influencers who will bring a combined following exceeding 200 million.

To buy $SUBBD at its discounted presale price, head to the SUBBD website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet). You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: After 50% Gains, Could This Be the Start of a Long-Awaited Supercycle?
2025-05-22 15:17:38
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,513,338,387,237
-1.46
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: After 50% Gains, Could This Be the Start of a Long-Awaited Supercycle?
2025-05-22 15:17:38
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
PEPE Price Prediction: Is the Next Shiba Moment Here? Volume Explodes to $1.5 Billion
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-05-28 15:46:25
Press Releases
How Bitcoin Hyper Reinvents BTC: A Presale to Buy Now? 
2025-05-28 15:22:13
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors