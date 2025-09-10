Pi Coin Price Prediction: Crashes Toward New All-Time Low – Has Bitcoin Abandoned Pi?

Pi Coin crashes near new lows, 88% below ATH – Pi Coin price prediction now asks if Bitcoin has abandoned PI for good.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The Pi Coin price has slipped to $0.3438 today, posting a 1% loss in the past 24 hours and falling 15.5% over the past month, reinforcing a bearish Pi Coin price prediction for the near term.

Even more concerning, PI has barely bounced after plunging to an all-time low of $0.3312 two weeks ago, and it remains 88% below its February 26 all-time high of $2.99, set just days after its initial listing.

The continued downtrend suggests that recovery momentum is fading, with little sign of renewed interest from buyers.

Adding to the uncertainty, Pi’s correlation with Bitcoin has dropped sharply in recent days – further isolating the token from broader market tailwinds and casting doubt on its long-term prospects.

If you zoom out and look at PI’s full price chart, it becomes painfully clear that it has been on a consistent decline since peaking in February.

Save for a surge in May (when the market as a whole enjoyed a big rebound), it has pretty much continued to fall for the past six months.

Usually, when an asset is in such an oversold position, this could be taken as a sign that a rebound is coming very soon.

But with PI, we can’t be so sure of this, given how long the decline has been.

When other coins – including Bitcoin and Ethereum – have posted significant returns in the past couple of months, it’s somewhat alarming that the Pi Coin price has simply continued to decline.

And such declines have come despite the Pi Network team announcing potentially important updates, including the launch of an app studio and the release of a Linux version of Pi Node.

Because it has continued to decline in recent months, its correlation with Bitcoin has declined all the way to 0.10 today.

Pi Network is facing a serious dilemma! Has everyone noticed? Recently, the Pi testnet (see: Figure 1) is almost unused. Before the open mainnet launch, each block on the testnet had dozens of transactions! Now the testnet usage rate is almost the same as the mainnet (Figure 2).… pic.twitter.com/q7eSLw0uiL — Dr. Pi (@Pi_Coins) September 7, 2025

This is worrying, because it means that even if BTC rallies in the coming days, it probably won’t take PI with it.

As such, we could see the Pi Coin price fall below $0.30 within the next week or so, before dropping to $0.20 by the middle of Q4.

If PI can break out of this downtrend, a $4 price target remains a possibility if followed by strong new updates from the team.

