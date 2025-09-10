Pi Coin Price Prediction: Crashes Toward New All-Time Low – Has Bitcoin Abandoned Pi?
The Pi Coin price has slipped to $0.3438 today, posting a 1% loss in the past 24 hours and falling 15.5% over the past month, reinforcing a bearish Pi Coin price prediction for the near term.
Even more concerning, PI has barely bounced after plunging to an all-time low of $0.3312 two weeks ago, and it remains 88% below its February 26 all-time high of $2.99, set just days after its initial listing.
The continued downtrend suggests that recovery momentum is fading, with little sign of renewed interest from buyers.
Adding to the uncertainty, Pi’s correlation with Bitcoin has dropped sharply in recent days – further isolating the token from broader market tailwinds and casting doubt on its long-term prospects.
If you zoom out and look at PI’s full price chart, it becomes painfully clear that it has been on a consistent decline since peaking in February.
Save for a surge in May (when the market as a whole enjoyed a big rebound), it has pretty much continued to fall for the past six months.
Usually, when an asset is in such an oversold position, this could be taken as a sign that a rebound is coming very soon.
But with PI, we can’t be so sure of this, given how long the decline has been.
When other coins – including Bitcoin and Ethereum – have posted significant returns in the past couple of months, it’s somewhat alarming that the Pi Coin price has simply continued to decline.
And such declines have come despite the Pi Network team announcing potentially important updates, including the launch of an app studio and the release of a Linux version of Pi Node.
Because it has continued to decline in recent months, its correlation with Bitcoin has declined all the way to 0.10 today.
This is worrying, because it means that even if BTC rallies in the coming days, it probably won’t take PI with it.
As such, we could see the Pi Coin price fall below $0.30 within the next week or so, before dropping to $0.20 by the middle of Q4.
If PI can break out of this downtrend, a $4 price target remains a possibility if followed by strong new updates from the team.
‘Mine-to-Earn’ Meme Token PEPENODE Raises $900,000 in Presale: Next 100x Coin?
For those traders unconvinced that PI will ever recover, there are newer tokens in the market right now that look more promising, including several interesting presale coins.
One of these is PEPENODE (PEPENODE), an ERC-20 token that’s promising to shake up how staking is usually managed.
It opened its presale a few weeks ago, and has now raised over $900,000 from enthusiastic investors.
What’s interesting about PEPENODE is that it’s a first-of-a-kind mine-to-earn token, in that it has gamified its staking system.
It invites holders to build their own virtual mining rig, spending PEPENODE to acquire more virtual nodes and thereby stake more of the coin.
By incentivizing accumulation like this, PEPENODE could significantly boost its price over time.
And when combined viral Pepe memes, the coin has every chance of growing quickly once it launches later in the year.
Investors can get ahead of this launch by going to the official PEPENODE website and joining its presale.
PEPENODE is currently selling at $0.0010533, but this will rise every few days until the ICO ends.
Visit the Official Website Here
