Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Ethereum by the End of 2025

Perplexity AI believes crypto's three biggest altcoins could see higher gains than Bitcoin by the New Year.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki About Author A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 8, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Perplexity, the eponymous AI assistant rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has released a very bullish market forecast hinting that XRP, Solana, and Ethereum could outpace Bitcoin before the year end.

October, traditionally known as “Uptober,” has long been considered one of the strongest months for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, often serving as the spark for extended bull runs across the sector.

With the prospect of an incoming regulatory framework to accomodate US crypto businesses, then XRP, Solana, and Ethereum could see the lion’s share of new capital on the next crypto bull run. Additionally, a brand new and still under-the-radar crypto presale could also blow up when it lists on exchanges.

XRP (Ripple): Perplexity AI Eyes Prices Above $10 Before Year-End

Perplexity AI predicts indicate that Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could reach up to $10 by year’s end, more than tripling its current level near $2.97.

Source: Perplexity AI

The cross-border payments leader has shown exceptional staying power. After Ripple’s five-year legal battle with the SEC ended in the company’s favor, investors pushed XRP to $3.65 on July 18, its first new high in seven years.

According to Perplexity AI, if XRP can decisively clear its July peak, prices above $5 appear well within reach before December, with $10 being a plausible stretch target in the right conditions.

Over the past twelve months, XRP has risen 443%, outperforming every major non-stablecoin crypto. In comparison, Bitcoin gained 97% and Ethereum 85%.

Technical indicators show three bullish flag patterns formed over the course of 2025, two during the summer, which could point to renewed upward momentum as the final quarter progresses.

Going forward, traders expect October’s seasonal strength, additional ETF approvals, and pending U.S. crypto legislation to act as significant catalysts.

Solana (SOL): Perplexity AI Expects a Breakout Beyond $1,000

Solana ($SOL) has solidified its standing as one of the leading smart contract platforms, maintaining a market capitalization above $121 billion and more than $12.5 billion in total value locked (TVL) within its ecosystem.

Source: Perplexity AI

Market speculation is intensifying around the possibility of a spot Solana ETF approval in the U.S. later this month, an event that could unleash capital inflows similar to those observed with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Solana is also one crypto that stands to benefit the most from real-world asset tokenization and stablecoin adoption—both of which institutions are adopting apace—as its network remains faster and more cost-efficient than Ethereum’s.

In price terms, Solana reached $250 in January, slid to $100 in April, and now trades around $221, as it braces for another leg upward.

Breaking out from a bullish flag pattern, Perplexity predicts a potential surge to between $700 and $1,00 by year’s end, potentially surpassing its former all-time high of $293.31 more than three times over.

Ethereum (ETH): Perplexity Says the Leading Smart Contract Network Coin Could Hit $10,000

Ethereum ($ETH) remains the core infrastructure for dApps and DeFi, commanding a market capitalization exceeding $543 billion and over $94.47 billion in total value locked across its ecosystem.

Source: Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI forecasts that ETH could climb to around $10,000 before the end of the year, a 123% jump from its current level of $4,490.

Additional momentum could emerge if President Trump’s administration pushes forward with comprehensive crypto reforms, providing the kind of regulatory certainty that encourages greater adoption.

Entering October, ETH is challenging stiff resistance in the upper $4,000s. A decisive breach could clear the way for a rally toward $6,000 or higher.

If prices slip below $4,000, Ethereum still shows strong support between $3,500 and $3,700. A mid-October rally could potentially drive prices up to $5,000 by October, setting a new ATH in the process, with $10,000 as the ultimate bull target by New Year.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): High-Risk Meme Coin Riding Community Momentum

Although Perplexity AI’s primary focus remains on major, listed cryptocurrencies, a new meme-driven project called Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is attracting millions of dollars of early investment.

Positioned as Dogecoin’s wilder, degen cousin, Maxi Doge fully embraces its speculative nature. Built as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network, MAXI fosters community involvement through Telegram and Discord, along with trading competitions and future brand partnerships.

Of the total 150.24 billion tokens, 25 percent are allocated to the “Maxi Fund,” dedicated to marketing and partnership initiatives. Staking is already active, offering yields up to 120 percent APY, though returns fluctuate as participation increases.

Currently, presale tokens are priced at $0.000261, with small incremental increases as funding milestones are reached. Investors can join the presale via the Maxi Doge website using MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.