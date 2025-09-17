Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Pepe by the End of 2025

The prospect of the Fed cutting interest rates further will have a positive impact on crypto, particularly these three coins, says Perplexity AI.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Perplexity AI, a fast-growing ChatGPT rival, is turning heads with a bold market call: Perplexity predicts that XRP, Pepe, and Shiba Inu could deliver massive gains as crypto enters a high-momentum phase heading into the year-end rally.

Momentum is already building.

Bitcoin smashed through its previous all-time high last month, climbing to $124,128 before cooling slightly after a surprise jump in July inflation.

Now, with the Federal Reserve officially cutting interest rates by 0.25% at today’s meeting, market sentiment has flipped firmly risk-on – a historically bullish trigger for altcoins and meme coins alike.

On the policy front, President Trump’s GENIUS Act, signed earlier this summer, is the first U.S. law to regulate stablecoins and mandates full reserves for issuers. At the same time, the SEC launched Project Crypto – a sweeping initiative aimed at modernizing securities laws to better accommodate blockchain innovation.

Taken together, these catalysts could set the stage for a new altcoin supercycle.

If Perplexity’s forecasts hold true, XRP, Pepe, and Shiba Inu could be the biggest winners in the coming months.

XRP (Ripple): Perplexity AI Predicts $10–$15, Suggesting 5× Upside

Perplexity expects XRP ($XRP) to climb as high as $15 by late 2025, five times its current price of around $3.01.

The token has already shown strong performance this year, peaking at $3.65 on July 18, above its previous ATH of $3.40 set seven years ago, before pulling back about 17%.

Ripple continues to scale globally, earning recognition from the UN Capital Development Fund in 2024 as a viable tool for cross-border payments in developing regions.

Its long-running clash with the SEC also ended earlier this year, when the regulator dropped its lawsuit, cementing the 2023 decision that XRP’s retail sales are not securities transactions, a milestone for the entire altcoin sector.

Perplexity outlines a base target range of $3.30–$5.50, with bullish conditions potentially pushing XRP as high as $15, particularly if the Trump administration follows through on its crypto-friendly agenda or if the SEC approves spot XRP ETFs next month.

Technical indicators also look supportive. XRP’s RSI has risen from 54, hinting at increased buying pressure that could propel it to $4 by October. Over the past year, XRP has gained 413%, far outshining Bitcoin’s 97% and Ethereum’s 94% growth spurts.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Perplexity Predicts Ethereum-Based Meme Coin Could See 8× Rally

Launched in 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has maintained its position as Dogecoin’s closest rival, boasting a $7.6 billion market cap.

Currently trading near $0.00001304 after a small 1% rise in the last day, SHIB has held up better than its sector. By contrast, the $80.2 billion meme coin sector collectively fell just 0.4% overnight.

Technically, SHIB has broken out of both a falling wedge and a bull flag this year. A move above $0.000025 could confirm Perplexity’s bullish range of $0.00005–$0.00008 by year’s end, representing potential gains of 5× to 8×.

Its RSI sits at 51 following recent sell-offs, but analysts expect momentum to return as inflation concerns ease.

Beyond its meme appeal, Shiba Inu now powers Shibarium, its own Layer-2 network that facilitates fast, low-cost transactions and dApp support. Added privacy-focused features further distinguish it from rivals.

Pepe ($PEPE): Non-Dog Meme Coin with 3–4× Upside Potential

Launched in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) rapidly rose into the top three meme tokens, holding a $4.6 billion market cap, making it the most valuable meme coin outside the “dog” category. This is largely thanks to the cultural clout it enjoys as a reference to Max Furie’s iconic webcomic Boy’s Club.

Despite competition, Pepe’s liquidity and community backing have kept it relevant. Elon Musk has even hinted at holding Pepe alongside Dogecoin, jokingly referencing it on X.

At $0.00001091, Pepe has over the last week gained 12%, outperforming iconic blue chip layer 1 cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and others. Breaking through resistance at $0.000018–$0.000022 could pave the way for a $0.00003 target by mid-autumn.

In a more bullish environment, Perplexity predicts Pepe could reach $0.000035, about over 3× above current levels.

Charts also show a descending wedge between November and March, historically a bullish formation. With clearer U.S. regulatory structures taking shape, Pepe could be poised for another leg up.

