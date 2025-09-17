LIVE: Fed Rate Cut Decision — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction Updates, September 17

Live coverage of the FOMC rate call and Powell’s presser—tracking instant impact on BTC, ETH, and altcoins: prices, liquidations, funding, DXY, Treasury yields, the dot plot, and CME odds.

The Fed delivers its rate cut decision today, a pivot point for Bitcoin and the wider crypto market. Lower policy rates can ease financial conditions, weaken the dollar, and nudge risk appetite higher—while a hawkish surprise can do the opposite. With liquidity and funding costs key to crypto, even small changes in the statement language or the dot plot can ripple across BTC, ETH, and high-beta altcoins.

We’ll be tracking the decision and Powell’s press conference in real time: spot moves in BTC/ETH, liquidation clusters, perp funding, open interest, options implied vol, and basis; alongside DXY, Treasury yields, and equities. Expect instant reads on order books and heatmaps, plus context from CME probabilities and how the market’s path of cuts/pricing shifts minute by minute.