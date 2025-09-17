BTC $115,771.16 -0.56%
Bitcoin News

LIVE: Fed Rate Cut Decision — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction Updates, September 17

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Market
Live coverage of the FOMC rate call and Powell’s presser—tracking instant impact on BTC, ETH, and altcoins: prices, liquidations, funding, DXY, Treasury yields, the dot plot, and CME odds.
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

The Fed delivers its rate cut decision today, a pivot point for Bitcoin and the wider crypto market. Lower policy rates can ease financial conditions, weaken the dollar, and nudge risk appetite higher—while a hawkish surprise can do the opposite. With liquidity and funding costs key to crypto, even small changes in the statement language or the dot plot can ripple across BTC, ETH, and high-beta altcoins.

We’ll be tracking the decision and Powell’s press conference in real time: spot moves in BTC/ETH, liquidation clusters, perp funding, open interest, options implied vol, and basis; alongside DXY, Treasury yields, and equities. Expect instant reads on order books and heatmaps, plus context from CME probabilities and how the market’s path of cuts/pricing shifts minute by minute.

LIVE: Fed Rate Cut Decision — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction Updates, September 17

Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Blockchain News
Crypto Exchange Bullish Secures New York BitLicense, Can Now Serve US Institutions
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-17 15:55:17
Altcoin News
Forward Industries Seeks $4B ATM Offering to Increase Solana-Focused Treasury
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-17 15:54:26
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
