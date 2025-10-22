Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of BNB Coin, Ripple, Solana by the End of 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Perplexity’s ChatGPT competitor, Perplexity AI, has issued bold projections suggesting that XRP, Cardano, and BNB may see extraordinary price recoveries before the year concludes.

The October rally enthusiasm, aka “Uptober”, abruptly ended after President Donald Trump announced sweeping 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, a move that rattled global markets and sparked one of crypto’s sharpest one-day sell-offs in recent memory.

With the Federal Reserve’s next FOMC meeting approaching, traders are adopting a cautious stance, waiting for hints of potential monetary easing that could reignite risk appetite.

Veteran analysts, however, view the recent pullback as a positive development, emphasizing that steep corrections tend to purge speculative excess and leveraged positions, often laying the groundwork for more durable long-term gains.

Binance Coin (BNB): Perplexity AI sees Expanding Dominance

Firstly, Binance Coin ($BNB) was originally designed as the exchange’s utility token, but it has evolved into one of the most multifaceted digital assets, driving a growing ecosystem that spans NFTs, decentralized apps, and payment solutions.

BNB’s deflationary design, sustained through Binance’s periodic token burns, continues to support its long-term price resilience by systematically reducing supply over time.

Its utility now extends far beyond the Binance platform, with BNB gaining traction among merchants worldwide, from gaming platforms to travel service providers. This widespread adoption has solidified its position among the world’s top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

This month, BNB reached a record high of $1,369.99 before pulling back around 21%, following a strong breakout from a bullish pennant formation that developed earlier in the year.

Currently showing an RSI of 47, BNB appears to be consolidating between buying and selling pressure. Should bullish momentum return, Perplexity AI believes BNB could push toward the $1,600 mark before the year’s end, while $580–$1,000 may serve as a key support zone in the event of another correction.

XRP ($XRP): Claude Predicts a Potential Surge Toward $10

Claude AI’s modeling suggests Ripple’s native token, XRP ($XRP), could see a dramatic upswing, possibly reaching between $5.50 and $6.20 by year-end, more than doubling its current value of about $2.40.

Ripple’s landmark victory over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this year ended a five-year legal saga, restoring investor confidence and driving XRP to a seven-year high of $3.65 on July 18.

Over the past year, XRP has skyrocketed 349%, handily outperforming Bitcoin’s 62% and Ethereum’s 46% gains. Technical analysis shows three distinct bullish flag formations in 2025, two of which emerged during the summer months, often a prelude to major upward moves.

Strong seasonal tailwinds in October, potential ETF approvals, favorable regulatory developments, and Ripple’s expanding global partnerships could all help XRP recover recent losses and move closer to the $6 threshold, with $10 being a sober target in a bull-case scenario.

Solana (SOL): Claude Forecasts a Break Above $500

Solana ($SOL) continues to reinforce its standing as one of the premier smart contract blockchains, boasting a market cap of more than $100 billion and almost $11 billion in total value locked (TVL) across its DeFi ecosystem.

Speculation is heating up that U.S. regulators could approve a spot Solana ETF before the month’s end, a move that could attract substantial institutional capital, echoing the surges seen after Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF launches.

Solana also stands to benefit from broader industry trends such as the tokenization of real-world assets and the expansion of stablecoin infrastructure, both of which are gaining institutional momentum. Additionally, with transaction speeds and fees outpacing Ethereum’s, Solana remains one of the strongest contenders for mass adoption.

After rising to $250 in January and retracing to $100 in April, SOL now trades near $184, suggesting renewed bullish potential. Its low RSI of 40 and proximity below its 30-day moving average indicate the asset may currently be undervalued.

Having recently broken out of a bullish flag pattern, Claude projects that Solana could reach between $360 and $500 by year’s end, a rise of up to 70% above its previous all-time high of $293.31.

