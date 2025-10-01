Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Perplexity, one of the strongest AI competitors to ChatGPT, forecasts that XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin could deliver explosive gains much sooner than the market anticipates.

Bitcoin, the $2 trillion heavyweight of the crypto sector, is trading only 6% below its record high of $124,128. It rose 3% overnight, in line with a 3% spike in market cap across the $4.09 trillion industry.

Historically, October, often nicknamed “Uptober”, has been one of Bitcoin’s best-performing months, increasing the likelihood of fresh all-time highs for many leading projects.

At the same time, U.S. lawmakers are helping to accelerate momentum. In July, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first federal law to establish clear stablecoin regulations, requiring full reserve backing. Shortly thereafter, the SEC introduced “Project Crypto,” a policy overhaul designed to align securities laws with the realities of digital assets.

With regulatory frameworks falling into place, analysts believe the next altcoin cycle could dwarf the 2021 rally. If Perplexity’s outlook proves correct, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin may spearhead the surge.

XRP (Ripple): Perplexity AI Sees ~600%+ Surge to $20

According to Perplexity’s models, Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could reach as high as $24 by late 2025, representing a 580% rise from its current level near $2.94.

Source: Perplexity AI

This year, XRP has already demonstrated considerable strength. On July 18, it touched $3.65, breaking past its 2018 high of $3.40, before retreating around 20% due to global macroeconomic and political headwinds.

Ripple continues expanding its cross-border payments network worldwide, with growing institutional recognition. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund endorsed XRP as a cost-efficient remittance solution for developing economies.

The token also secured a major regulatory win. In early 2025, the SEC officially dropped its lawsuit after a 2023 ruling determined that retail sales of XRP were not securities.

Perplexity suggests that a decisive move above the July high could set a target of $5.50 by year-end at the very least, while a bullish breakout could see XRP push toward $7–$20.

Over the last year, XRP has gained 366%, outshining Bitcoin’s 82% advance and performing six times better than Ethereum’s 63%.

Technical indicators are also flashing bullish signs, with three bullish flags throughout the year hinting at a potential breakout in Q4. Although markets have so far been muted in response to Fed rate cuts and the first spot XRP ETF, upcoming ETF rulings and new crypto legislation could be powerful catalysts.

Cardano ($ADA): Perplexity AI Predicts Threefold Growth in Three Months

Cardano ($ADA) has been regaining visibility, largely due to its reputation as a credible Ethereum alternative, which means that, like its biggest rivals, Ethereum and Solana, it is constantly onboarding new developers and use cases.

Source: Perplexity AI

Founded by Ethereum co-creator Charles Hoskinson, Cardano stands out for its peer-reviewed development model and strong focus on sustainability, scalability, and scientific research.

With a market value exceeding $30.6 billion, Cardano is establishing itself as a serious competitor to Ethereum and narrowing the gap with Solana in adoption.

Perplexity projects ADA could climb to between $1.88 and $2.50 by the end of 2025. In the best-case scenario, that’s a threefold increase in three months from its current $0.8384.

From a charting perspective, ADA has been consolidating in a descending wedge since late 2024, facing resistance around $1.10. A strong “Uptober” rally could push ADA substantially towards $2 in Q4, but a full-scale bull market would be required for it to notch the higher targets.

The $2.50 forecast implies that Perplexity isn’t sold on the possibility of ADA surpassing its 2021 peak of $3.09, achievable only if adoption accelerates under a favorable U.S. regulatory regime.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): AI Predicts Long-Awaited $1 Milestone

Dogecoin ($DOGE), originally created in 2013 as a joke, has grown into a top-10 digital asset with a $36.7 billion valuation in the $78 billion meme coin market. Its success is driven by a loyal community and increasing use as a payment token.

Source: Perplexity AI

Although often correlated with Bitcoin’s movements, Dogecoin’s high liquidity and strong retail backing have allowed it to survive multiple market downturns. Now priced at $0.2429, DOGE has more than doubled over the past year, outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Shiba Inu, and Pepe.

The RSI is also in the neutral zone of 50 and climbing, suggesting meme fans are buying back in. In the last 24 hours, Doge has risen 5.4%, outperforming the top cryptos, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP, which all rose by around 3%.

Technical charts have repeatedly shown bullish falling wedge patterns between late 2024 and mid-2025, pointing to the potential for a significant breakout.

Perplexity projects DOGE could finish the year between $0.25 and $0.42. Hitting the upper end would still mean it’s trading 43% short of its 2021 ATH of $0.7316.

However, adoption is generally growing: Tesla continues to accept DOGE for merchandise, while payment platforms like PayPal and Revolut now support Dogecoin transfers.

