Perplexity AI Compares XRP to 3 Top Altcoin Performers, Which is Best?

Perplexity AI lines up some of the most high-potential altcoins and takes a punt on guessing their future price.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki



Last updated: August 18, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

American ChatGPT competitor Perplexity AI compares the prices of XRP to various other leading altcoins to suggest that holders could see major gains in the months ahead, as institutions continue to show interest in stablecoins, cross-border payments, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Momentum in the broader market appears to support this view. Late last week, Bitcoin hit a new all-time high (ATH) of $124,128—a clear sign that bullish sentiment is fueling hopes of a market-wide breakout.

On the regulatory side, President Trump in July signed the GENIUS Act, establishing national rules for stablecoins to guarantee they remain fully backed by reserves. Soon after, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rolled out Project Crypto, a comprehensive reform initiative designed to modernize securities laws and provide long-awaited guidance for digital assets.

Together, these moves highlight the Trump administration’s push to fulfill its campaign pledge of positioning the United States as the global leader in blockchain adoption.

With optimism building, many analysts anticipate the next uptrend could surpass the bull run of 2021. Perplexity AI expects XRP, Solana, Stellar, and Snorter Bot to spearhead this growth.

XRP (Ripple): Perplexity AI Forecasts Potential 200% Rally Toward $9 by Christmas

According to Perplexity’s models, XRP ($XRP) could reach the $9 mark before the end of 2025, over 3 times higher than its current price of $2.97.

The token’s recent trajectory has been noteworthy. On July 18, XRP spiked to $3.65, its highest since the 2018 peak of $3.40, before retracing by about 18.5% in line with broader profit-taking across the market.

Despite the pullback, some strong narratives are sustaining Ripple’s future, in particular the buzz around its new stablecoin RLUSD and the news that thousands of US pharmacies under the umbrella of Wellgistics Health will be moving funds using the XRP Ledger.

XRP’s credibility with mainstream financial institutions has also grown. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund named it a top solution for global payments.

Adding to bullish sentiment, Ripple’s long-standing legal battle with the SEC officially ended this year after the regulator dropped its lawsuit. This came after a 2023 court ruling confirmed that XRP’s retail sales do not fall under securities law—a landmark win for both Ripple and the wider crypto sector.

If XRP can reclaim and surpass its previous all-time high, Perplexity suggests $4 could come relatively quickly. However, hitting $9 would require a sustained and broad-based bull market.

From a technical standpoint, the relative strength index (RSI) is downtrending at 45, signaling strengthening selling pressure as traders cash in on recent profits. This is likely to become a buy indicator in the coming days as selling momentum turns XRP into an oversold (and thus underpriced) asset.

Over the past 365 days, XRP has skyrocketed 423%, well ahead of Bitcoin’s 92% rise and Ethereum’s 61% climb over the same period.

Solana ($SOL): Perplexity AI Predicts ETF Speculation and Network Growth Could Drive 3x Rally by Christmas

Solana ($SOL) continues to strengthen its role within the smart contract environment, boasting a market capitalization above $97.6 billion and drawing attention from both institutional players and developers alike.

Much of the recent momentum stems from speculation about a potential U.S.-approved Solana spot ETF. If confirmed, such a product could mirror the massive inflows seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, paving the way for broader institutional adoption.

Adding fuel to the buzz, President Trump hinted earlier this year on his social media platform that Solana might be included in America’s planned national Bitcoin reserve. At present, however, the proposal specifies SOL as a “hold-only” asset, meaning it could only be held if acquired through government seizures rather than direct market purchases.

From a technical perspective, Solana has managed to escape a lengthy downtrend. After hitting $250 in January, the token slumped to $100 in April before rebounding to its current level near $181.

This breakout from a descending wedge formation has Perplexity AI projecting a possible climb to $1,000 by the close of 2025—more than thrice its all-time high of $293.31 set in January.

That said, such a bullish scenario would likely require the SEC to finalize and release comprehensive crypto regulations by year’s end and approve Solana ETFs.

Stellar (XLM): Veteran Project Has Potential for a 3x Rebound to New ATH, According to Perplexity AI

Launched in 2014, Stellar ($XLM) is one of the crypto industry’s longest-running blockchain initiatives. Built for fast, inexpensive cross-border transfers, it shares similarities with Ripple (XRP) and Bitcoin Cash but operates on a unique protocol.

Unlike Bitcoin’s energy-intensive mining process, Stellar employs the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), which depends on a trusted network of validators to approve transactions.

Perplexity AI predicts Stellar could rise from its current $0.406 to as high as $1.29, offering a potential 3x return to investors and pipping its ATH of $0.8756 set back at the start of 2018.

With a market cap above $12.7 billion, Stellar remains a top 20 coin, and analysts believe it could rally further once clearer U.S. policy frameworks are in place.

In the short term, XLM appears to be gaining momentum. After the current market selloff ends, bullish sentiment by investors could drive XLM to challenge its ATH by October.

However, resistance it is likely to face resistance at $0.50, then again at 60. For altcoin investors patient enough to wait for for long-term potential upside, now may present an opportunity to accumulate.

Snorter ($SNORT) Presale Accelerates as Meme Coin Meets Utility

Beyond large-cap coins like Chainlink, Perplexity AI is also eyeing early-stage tokens with higher growth potential. One standout is Snorter ($SNORT), a Solana-based meme coin that blends viral appeal with functional trading tools. Perplexity believes it is a potential 10x to 12x investment.

Snorter integrates directly with Telegram, allowing users to check live prices, execute trades, and monitor the market without leaving the app. It also features rug-pull detection for scam prevention, copy trading to mirror top-performing wallets, and automated trading options for quick execution.

The presale has already gained major traction, raising $3.2 million so far.

Early adopters can stake their holdings for yields of up to 138% APY, though rewards will scale down as participation expands.

At present, tokens are priced at $0.1017, with incremental increases scheduled every few days. This structure ensures early buyers lock in the best entry points and maximum value increase over the presale season and potentially beyond, especially if $SNORTH achieves Perplexity’s bull case scenarios of $1 to $1.20.

By fusing meme coin energy with tangible utility, Snorter aims to appeal to both seasoned traders and newcomers searching for an edge in fast-paced markets.

Participation is straightforward: investors can join through the official Snorter website using either cryptocurrency or traditional payment cards, securing their position before the next price hike.

Keep up to date with the project on X and Telegram.