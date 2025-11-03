PEPE Price Prediction: Pepe Dips 10% Into Key Support, Can History Repeat With a 100% Rebound?

Pepe memecoin drops 10% to seven-month support around $0.0(5)5871, but analysts point to 2023 pattern when similar oversold conditions preceded a 100%+ rally.

Pepe memecoin dipped another 10% on the day as the general crypto market experienced another panic sell-off, increasing fears of a bear market.

However, analysts show that PEPE’s price prediction is revealing a bullish historical trend that could see the memecoin recover 100% from current levels.

Today’s dip saw PEPE revisit a 7-month low around $0.0(5)5871, which is a critical support zone that has historically triggered bullish reversals.

PEPE Forming Reversal Pattern That Could Trigger 100%+ Rally

A PEPE whale affirmed that the memecoin is now showing signs of a potential short-term reversal to offer relief for bulls from the current support zone.

$PEPE showing signs of a potential short-term reversal after a sharp correction.



A bounce from current support could confirm a relief rally.



Eyes on the next resistance zone.#pepe #memes pic.twitter.com/VymBeN8dgx — Pepe Whale 🐸 (@pepeethwhale) November 3, 2025

Crypto analyst Chandler Charts revealed that the last time $PEPE was oversold on the daily chart was in September 2023. At that time, many market participants were gloomily predicting that the memecoin would never recover.

Suddenly, after retail optimism reached record lows, PEPE V-reversed over 100%.

Bitcoin Maxi, who also trades memecoins, Bitcoinsesus, also affirmed that despite the recent dip with PEPE dropping over 39% in the last month, the frog-themed memecoin is still in an uptrend on the high time frame (HTF).

He revealed that PEPE is concluding a Flag 6 retest from the lower end, setting the stage for a big move up.

Pepe Price Prediction: Chart Reveals Massive Accumulation Zone

On the technical front, the 2-day PEPE/USDT chart shows a classic accumulation and breakout pattern.

The price has been consolidating within a broad horizontal support zone around 0.00000750-0.00000900 for an extended period spanning from early 2024 through late 2024.

This lengthy base-building phase suggests significant accumulation by investors at these levels.

Source: TradingView

The recent price action shows a decisive breakout from this consolidation zone, with the price surging upward and currently trading around 0.00009134.

The projected continuation of this bullish momentum targets the previous high near 0.00002621 and potentially extends toward 0.00003000 and beyond.

As the price works toward filling the gap between current levels and the previous highs established earlier in 2024, traders should watch for any pullbacks to the breakout zone around 0.00001000-0.00001200, which could now act as support and offer secondary entry opportunities.

If PEPE could make a grand comeback like it did in December 2024, when it pumped over 200% in 3 days, Pepe-themed presale projects would also rally along.

