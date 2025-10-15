BTC $110,876.81 -1.63%
Price Analysis

Pepe Price Prediction: Selling Pressure Drops as Retail and Whales Step In – $1 PEPE Rally Starting Now?


Market participants are using the Pepe crash as a buy-the-dip opportunity – PEPE price prediction sets sights on $1 with fresh demand. 
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Pepe Price Prediction: Selling Pressure Drops as Retail and Whales Step In – $1 PEPE Rally Starting Now?

Investor behavior has flipped to accumulation, with renewed dip buying across cohorts fueling bullish Pepe price predictions.

The meme coin has slumped to multi-month lows as market participants sold the news on US-China trade war escalations.

Now, both mid-sized and large investors are stepping in. Santiment data shows wallets holding 100,000 to 10 million PEPE have increased their balances to 610.21 billion tokens.

PEPE supply distribution. Source: Santiment.

Similarly, large holders with 10 million to 1 billion PEPE have stopped offloading, stabilizing their positions at 15.42 trillion tokens.

This end to de-risking by whales, coupled with continued retail participation, sets a solid foundation for a potential market reversal.

Pepe Price Prediction: Is This the Last Bottom Before $1?

These move to increase exposure to Pepe comes as it affirms the lower boundary of a year-long symmetrical triangle, now nearing its apex.

PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, 1-year symmetrical triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.
PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, 1-year symmetrical triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.

The support zone stretches back well beyond the pattern itself, acting as a proven launchpad since mid-2024. Now, with momentum indicators turning up, another bounce could be on the horizon.

The RSI has rebounded from oversold territory above 30, while the MACD histogram is edging closer to the signal line, both hinting at the early stages of a potential bullish push.

The key threshold for a breakout sits around the historic demand zone at $0.000009, which must hold as support for confirmation. Fully realized, the pattern targets past highs into new Pepe price discovery in a potential 600% move to $0.00005.

However, with continued U.S. interest rate cuts stimulating risk appetite and growing speculation around spot PEPE ETFs under the SEC’s new generic listing standards, fresh inflows could fuel a 1,200% rally to $0.0001.

While this marks the first step towards the $1 milestone, it remains distant. Such a jump would likely require long-term institutional participation and deep TradFi integration to meet the necessary demand.

PepeNode: You Don’t Need the Perfect Entry to Net Gains

Meme coins often reward those who time their entries perfectly, but that same volatility makes them unpredictable.

What if you could mine them instead of betting everything on catching the right dip?

With PepeNode ($PEPENODE), the process is a simple mine-to-earn (M2E) game. No expensive setups, no tech barriers. Just log in, acquire nodes, stack rigs, and start earning rewards across top-performing meme coins.

The stats look solid too. The presale has already exceeded $1.8 million, while early stakers are still earning up to 700% APY.

And with 70% of all $PEPENODE spent on nodes and rigs burned, scarcity is built directly into the system, helping support long-term value growth.

The timing couldn’t be better. The macro narrative is driving capital back into risk assets like meme coins, making PepeNode’s rewards and model even stronger as momentum builds across the sector.

Visit the Official PepeNode Website Here

Pepe

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 15 October – XRP, Monad Airdrop, SUI
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-10-15 23:31:00
Blockchain News
Naver-Dunamu Crypto ‘Mega-Company’ Could Be Worth $2.1B a Year – Experts
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-10-15 23:30:00
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
