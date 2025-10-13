BTC $114,989.39 0.78%
ETH $4,221.74 2.40%
SOL $204.68 5.24%
PEPE $0.0000079 5.81%
SHIB $0.000011 4.20%
DOGE $0.21 1.87%
XRP $2.62 3.42%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Shocks Investors With Massive 157% Rally in Minutes – How High Can PEPE Go?

Meme Coins PEPE News Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
PEPE explodes 157% in minutes as whales buy the dip – Pepe price prediction now hints at a rally toward new highs.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1760357963-pepe-price-prediction

Pepe has rebounded sharply from its Friday low, delivering a 156% gain to dip buyers and reigniting interest in a bullish Pepe price prediction.

Short sellers are starting to feel the squeeze, and the setup could fuel another breakout.

In the past 24 hours, trading volume has surged to nearly $1 billion, now representing 30% of the circulating supply, as momentum continues to build around the third-largest meme coin.

Here’s what the charts are saying can happen next.

Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Needs to Recapture the $0.0000080 Level to Get Back on Track

Pepe broke below its trend line support during last week’s drop, but is now retesting the same price channel from below.

If it can reclaim the $0.00000800 level, that would invalidate the bearish setup and reopen the door to further gains.

pepe price chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is climbing out of oversold territory, suggesting the recent selloff may have been overdone and that bulls are starting to regain control.

A move toward $0.00001200 would confirm a bullish shift, potentially setting up a rally toward $0.00001800, a 142% upside from current levels.

At the same time, a new mine-to-earn (M2E) game inspired by the Pepe the Frog meme is quickly gaining traction.

PEPENODE lets you mine coins using virtual mining rigs, no hardware needed.

This crypto presale has already raised $1.8 million and it could be the next breakout hit born from the Pepe craze.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Lets Any User Mine Meme Coins with No Hardware

Buying and holding meme coins has been quite rewarding for early investors in the past.

But what if you could mine these tokens instead of buying them from the market?

pepenode crypto presale

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) takes the hassle out of mining by introducing a new mine-to-earn (M2E) game where players can set up virtual servers, operate as many rigs as they want to mine tokens, and upgrade their infrastructure instantly to increase their output.

A competitive environment will ensure that the demand for $PEPENODE, the game’s utility token, will remain strong.

Top miners will be rewarded with surprise airdrops of popular meme coins like Bonk ($BONK) and Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN), along with the bragging rights that come naturally.

Buying pressure on $PEPENODE is expected to grow as popularity of the platform grows, pushing the price higher as time goes on.

To get started, simply head to the Pepenode official website and connect up an Ethereum-compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You can either swap USDT or ETH or use a bank card to invest.

Buy PEPENODE Here.

Blockchain News
WazirX Wins Court Nod in Singapore for Debt Restructuring Scheme, CEO Says
2025-10-13 07:26:41
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Hasn’t Bottomed Until Bitcoin Stabilizes – Buy the Dip
2025-10-12 14:44:19
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Crypto Whale Opens New $163M Bitcoin Short After $192M Win
2025-10-13 06:59:07
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
5.81 %
Pepe

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,132,242,906,312
-7.88
Trending Crypto
Blockchain News
WazirX Wins Court Nod in Singapore for Debt Restructuring Scheme, CEO Says
2025-10-13 07:26:41
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Hasn’t Bottomed Until Bitcoin Stabilizes – Buy the Dip
2025-10-12 14:44:19
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Crypto Whale Opens New $163M Bitcoin Short After $192M Win
2025-10-13 06:59:07
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Synthetix Takes Over Altcoin Season With 130% Surge; Bittensor And Render Advance
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-13 17:47:11
Altcoin News
South Koreans Poured $1.24B Into US Tech, Crypto During the Korean Thanksgiving
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-13 16:44:22
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors