Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Shocks Investors With Massive 157% Rally in Minutes – How High Can PEPE Go?

PEPE explodes 157% in minutes as whales buy the dip – Pepe price prediction now hints at a rally toward new highs.

Author Alejandro Arrieche



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Pepe has rebounded sharply from its Friday low, delivering a 156% gain to dip buyers and reigniting interest in a bullish Pepe price prediction.

Short sellers are starting to feel the squeeze, and the setup could fuel another breakout.

In the past 24 hours, trading volume has surged to nearly $1 billion, now representing 30% of the circulating supply, as momentum continues to build around the third-largest meme coin.

Here’s what the charts are saying can happen next.

Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Needs to Recapture the $0.0000080 Level to Get Back on Track

Pepe broke below its trend line support during last week’s drop, but is now retesting the same price channel from below.

If it can reclaim the $0.00000800 level, that would invalidate the bearish setup and reopen the door to further gains.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is climbing out of oversold territory, suggesting the recent selloff may have been overdone and that bulls are starting to regain control.

A move toward $0.00001200 would confirm a bullish shift, potentially setting up a rally toward $0.00001800, a 142% upside from current levels.

