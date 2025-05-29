Pepe Price Prediction: Can $PEPE Reach 1 Cent?
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Pepe coin ($PEPE) is stealing the meme crown with a jaw-dropping 57.9% monthly rally. Investor FOMO is spiking as the frog-themed token skyrocketed past competitors, turning early believers into overnight winners.
In a market clouded by profit-taking and liquidations, $PEPE stands alone, climbing nearly 5% in the last 24 hours to become the only gainer among the top seven memecoins.
This show of strength has ignited a bold question among traders and crypto enthusiasts alike: Can $PEPE reach 1 cent in the long term?
What’s Fueling the $PEPE “to” 1 Cent Narrative?
One of the main drivers behind this bold price prediction is a recent post shared by U.S. President Donald Trump on his platform, Truth Social.
The image featured Trump with the caption, “HE’S ON A MISSION FROM GOD & NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING.”
While the message appeared to be about Trump himself, eagle-eyed observers noticed $PEPE’s iconic frog mascot subtly placed in the background, marked in red in the image above.
This unexpected appearance has stirred bullish excitement in the meme coin community.
According to data from CoinGlass, Open Interest in $PEPE jumped 9.81% over the last 24 hours, accompanied by a substantial 31.8% increase in trading volume. More than $2.7 million worth of $PEPE changed hands during that time.
In addition, $PEPE’s Weighted Funding Rate has remained positive for nine consecutive days.
This indicates that long position holders (buyers) pay shorts (sellers), suggesting strong bullish sentiment as the contract price exceeds the spot price.
Search interest further supports this growing enthusiasm.
While down from its peak score of 100 on May 14, $PEPE’s current search interest index stands at 21, eight points higher than Dogecoin, which boasts a market capitalization of over $32 billion.
Many traders believe that if $PEPE continues to dominate public attention, it could eventually challenge Dogecoin’s top spot in the memecoin hierarchy.
Can $PEPE Realistically Reach 1 Cent?
Traders still recall December 2024, when Elon Musk briefly changed his profile photo to a $PEPE-themed image labeled “KEKIUS MAXIMUS.” That month, Pepe coin hit an all-time high of $0.00002825, about 49% above its current price.
This celebrity-driven momentum continues to fuel speculation around its future price path. To gain a better perspective, we asked Grok, xAI’s generative AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk, for insight.
According to Grok, $PEPE is currently trading around $0.000014 and has a market cap of approximately $5.9 billion.
However, its circulating supply stands at a massive 420.69 trillion tokens. This huge supply makes higher price targets, such as 1 cent, extremely challenging.
To reach $0.01, $PEPE would need to surge by roughly 715,000%, pushing its market cap to around $4.21 trillion.
For comparison, that figure surpasses the valuations of major companies like Apple or NVIDIA and rivals the GDPs of large economies, making it an improbable scenario in the short to medium term.
Even Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market cap, has never reached such valuation levels.
$PEPE Price Prediction: Technical Levels to Watch
At press time, $PEPE/$USDT is trading near $0.00001375. A key support zone lies between $0.00001120 and $0.00001200, marking a recent breakout level that bulls have successfully defended so far.
Holding this range could set the stage for another move upward. On the upside, intermediate resistance is expected between $0.00001550 and $0.00001750.
These levels could pose short-term barriers before the token attempts to retest its previous high near the $0.00002200 region.
The chart shows this level as a key resistance area that must be broken for $PEPE to move toward new all-time highs.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 58.86, which is a neutral reading, not yet overbought or oversold.
However, a sustained break above $0.00001550 could open the door to retesting $0.00002200, while a drop below $0.00001200 would likely undermine the current bullish setup.
