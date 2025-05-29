Pepe Price Prediction: Can $PEPE Reach 1 Cent?

Pepe Coin's value jumped almost 58% in one month, sparking curiosity about its potential to hit the $0.01 mark. Currently, Pepe Coin is trading at a price that's not explicitly stated in the latest data, but its market cap stands at $5.88 billion, with a 0.29% increase.

Author Jimmy Aki Author Jimmy Aki About Author Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: May 28, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Pepe coin ($PEPE) is stealing the meme crown with a jaw-dropping 57.9% monthly rally. Investor FOMO is spiking as the frog-themed token skyrocketed past competitors, turning early believers into overnight winners.

In a market clouded by profit-taking and liquidations, $PEPE stands alone, climbing nearly 5% in the last 24 hours to become the only gainer among the top seven memecoins.

PEPE records the largest gain among top memecoin/ source: Coinwaft

This show of strength has ignited a bold question among traders and crypto enthusiasts alike: Can $PEPE reach 1 cent in the long term?

What’s Fueling the $PEPE “to” 1 Cent Narrative?

One of the main drivers behind this bold price prediction is a recent post shared by U.S. President Donald Trump on his platform, Truth Social.

The image featured Trump with the caption, “HE’S ON A MISSION FROM GOD & NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING.”

President Trump features a $PEPE mascot/ Source: Truth Social

While the message appeared to be about Trump himself, eagle-eyed observers noticed $PEPE’s iconic frog mascot subtly placed in the background, marked in red in the image above.

This unexpected appearance has stirred bullish excitement in the meme coin community.

According to data from CoinGlass, Open Interest in $PEPE jumped 9.81% over the last 24 hours, accompanied by a substantial 31.8% increase in trading volume. More than $2.7 million worth of $PEPE changed hands during that time.

In addition, $PEPE’s Weighted Funding Rate has remained positive for nine consecutive days.

$PEPE Funding rate/ source: CoinGlass

This indicates that long position holders (buyers) pay shorts (sellers), suggesting strong bullish sentiment as the contract price exceeds the spot price.

Search interest further supports this growing enthusiasm.

While down from its peak score of 100 on May 14, $PEPE’s current search interest index stands at 21, eight points higher than Dogecoin, which boasts a market capitalization of over $32 billion.

$PEPE Vs $DOGE Google Search Interest/ Source: Google Trends

Many traders believe that if $PEPE continues to dominate public attention, it could eventually challenge Dogecoin’s top spot in the memecoin hierarchy.

Can $PEPE Realistically Reach 1 Cent?

Traders still recall December 2024, when Elon Musk briefly changed his profile photo to a $PEPE-themed image labeled “KEKIUS MAXIMUS.” That month, Pepe coin hit an all-time high of $0.00002825, about 49% above its current price.

Elon changed his dp to a PEPE character and now $PEPE memecoin is pumping. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/UhZFWEnpjF — Open4profit (@open4profit) December 31, 2024

This celebrity-driven momentum continues to fuel speculation around its future price path. To gain a better perspective, we asked Grok, xAI’s generative AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk, for insight.

According to Grok, $PEPE is currently trading around $0.000014 and has a market cap of approximately $5.9 billion.

However, its circulating supply stands at a massive 420.69 trillion tokens. This huge supply makes higher price targets, such as 1 cent, extremely challenging.

Grok Prediction on $PEPE/ Source: GrokAI

To reach $0.01, $PEPE would need to surge by roughly 715,000%, pushing its market cap to around $4.21 trillion.

For comparison, that figure surpasses the valuations of major companies like Apple or NVIDIA and rivals the GDPs of large economies, making it an improbable scenario in the short to medium term.

Even Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market cap, has never reached such valuation levels.

$PEPE Price Prediction: Technical Levels to Watch

At press time, $PEPE/$USDT is trading near $0.00001375. A key support zone lies between $0.00001120 and $0.00001200, marking a recent breakout level that bulls have successfully defended so far.

$PEPE road to 1 cent/ Source: TradingView

Holding this range could set the stage for another move upward. On the upside, intermediate resistance is expected between $0.00001550 and $0.00001750.

These levels could pose short-term barriers before the token attempts to retest its previous high near the $0.00002200 region.

The chart shows this level as a key resistance area that must be broken for $PEPE to move toward new all-time highs.

📈 #PEPE/USDT WEEKLY OUTLOOK$PEPE is forming a strong double bottom structure — bullish momentum is brewing. A potential pullback to the golden zone (0.618 Fib) offers an ideal long setup.



🎯 Target 1: 0.00001872

🎯 Target 2: 0.00002745



The next wave could be massive —… pic.twitter.com/mRvG4JiCDR — Rose Premium Signals 🌹 (@VipRoseTr) May 26, 2025

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 58.86, which is a neutral reading, not yet overbought or oversold.

However, a sustained break above $0.00001550 could open the door to retesting $0.00002200, while a drop below $0.00001200 would likely undermine the current bullish setup.