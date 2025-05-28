PEPE Price Prediction: Is the Next Shiba Moment Here? Volume Explodes to $1.5 Billion

In this Pepe price prediction we look at one bullish pattern that has emerged in the daily chart.

Pepe (PEPE) has emerged as the standout performer among the top meme coins, posting impressive monthly gains of 54.7% as trader interest hits a fever pitch.

Between May 21 and 23, PEPE’s trading volume skyrocketed past $2 billion, peaking at $2.8 billion in a single 24-hour window.

That figure represents over half of the token’s circulating supply, underscoring the explosive demand currently driving this meme coin’s momentum.

The market’s overall recovery has favored meme coins as bulls have managed to trigger a strong short squeeze on mid-sized assets in this category like Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and Popcat (POPCAT).

Data from Coinglass shows that open interest in PEPE futures has been surging since March 10, moving from around $166 million back then to a yearly record of $700 million just 6 days ago.

Meanwhile, this year’s daily trading volumes have not yet reached the record set on November 13, back when $5.3 billion worth of PEPE exchange hands in a single day. For now, the 2025 peak in trading volumes stands at $3.73 billion.

All of this bullish activity confirms a bullish Pepe price prediction. However, how high can this meme coin go and can it hold on to these gains?

Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Could Rise by 90% If This Bullish Pattern is Confirmed

After a breakout from its descending wedge earlier this quarter, PEPE has entered a consolidation phase just above the key $0.000013 support level.

This range-bound movement appears to be forming a bullish continuation setup that echoes the consolidation zone seen before its last surge in early May.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding at 57.84 — well within neutral territory — suggesting there’s still room for upward momentum before overbought conditions kick in.

Meanwhile, volume remains steady, showing sustained interest, while the MACD histogram hovers near the baseline, hinting at a potential momentum reversal to the upside.

If PEPE can hold this level and break through the resistance zone around $0.000022, the path toward retesting the previous high of $0.00002836 becomes far more likely.

A measured move based on the depth of the previous rally projects a 90% upside from current levels — aligning with a PEPE price prediction of approximately $0.00002680 to $0.00002900 in the coming weeks.

