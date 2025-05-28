BTC $107,612.77 -2.26%
Price Analysis

PEPE Price Prediction: Is the Next Shiba Moment Here? Volume Explodes to $1.5 Billion

Meme Coins PEPE News Price Prediction
In this Pepe price prediction we look at one bullish pattern that has emerged in the daily chart.
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Pepe (PEPE) has emerged as the standout performer among the top meme coins, posting impressive monthly gains of 54.7% as trader interest hits a fever pitch.

Between May 21 and 23, PEPE’s trading volume skyrocketed past $2 billion, peaking at $2.8 billion in a single 24-hour window.

That figure represents over half of the token’s circulating supply, underscoring the explosive demand currently driving this meme coin’s momentum.

The market’s overall recovery has favored meme coins as bulls have managed to trigger a strong short squeeze on mid-sized assets in this category like Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and Popcat (POPCAT).

pepe futures open interest

Data from Coinglass shows that open interest in PEPE futures has been surging since March 10, moving from around $166 million back then to a yearly record of $700 million just 6 days ago.

Meanwhile, this year’s daily trading volumes have not yet reached the record set on November 13, back when $5.3 billion worth of PEPE exchange hands in a single day. For now, the 2025 peak in trading volumes stands at $3.73 billion.

All of this bullish activity confirms a bullish Pepe price prediction. However, how high can this meme coin go and can it hold on to these gains?

Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Could Rise by 90% If This Bullish Pattern is Confirmed

After a breakout from its descending wedge earlier this quarter, PEPE has entered a consolidation phase just above the key $0.000013 support level.

This range-bound movement appears to be forming a bullish continuation setup that echoes the consolidation zone seen before its last surge in early May.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding at 57.84 — well within neutral territory — suggesting there’s still room for upward momentum before overbought conditions kick in.

Meanwhile, volume remains steady, showing sustained interest, while the MACD histogram hovers near the baseline, hinting at a potential momentum reversal to the upside.

If PEPE can hold this level and break through the resistance zone around $0.000022, the path toward retesting the previous high of $0.00002836 becomes far more likely.

A measured move based on the depth of the previous rally projects a 90% upside from current levels — aligning with a PEPE price prediction of approximately $0.00002680 to $0.00002900 in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, as this meme coin continues to outperform its peers, Pepe-linked crypto presales like MIND of Pepe (MIND) may deliver significant gains once they are listed on exchanges.

New AI Agent Goes Live Providing Market Insights

MIND of Pepe (MIND) is an AI agent that combines the power of artificial intelligence and a viral meme like Pepe the Frog to captivate mass audiences across social media platforms like X.

mind of pepe presale

Since its presale event was launched in January, this AI token has raised nearly $11 million. The agent is already live on X and has started to collect insightful information that it will pass on exclusively to $MIND holders.

As its influence grows, MIND of Pepe will also be able to launch and promote its own meme coins and $MIND holders will get privileged access to their presale events to reap the highest returns.

To buy $MIND and profit as the agent’s popularity increases, head to the MIND of Pepe website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or SOL for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
