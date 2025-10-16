BTC $111,551.06 -0.84%
ETH $4,022.98 -2.34%
SOL $194.11 -4.68%
PEPE $0.0000072 -3.51%
SHIB $0.000010 -3.57%
DOGE $0.19 -3.68%
XRP $2.42 -3.28%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Paxos Accidentally Minted $300 Trillion of PayPal’s Stablecoin — Then Burned It

Paxos PayPal
The PayPal stablecoin issuer unintentionally added six extra zeros while minting PYUSD, creating $300 trillion instead of $300m.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Paxos

Stablecoin issuer Paxos revealed that it erroneously minted $300 trillion worth of PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin on Wednesday, only to reverse the mistake minutes later by burning the excess tokens.

Blockchain records visible on Etherscan confirmed the flurry of minting and burning transactions, exposing a rare but dramatic “fat-finger” error in the reportedly tightly controlled world of stablecoin issuance.

The transactions revealed that the firm had accidentally added six extra zeros during minting. Within minutes, Paxos destroyed the incorrectly issued $300 trillion PYUSD and re-minted the correct amount of $300m instead.

Stablecoin Issuers Have Faced Similar Minting Mishaps Before

Such mistakes are not rare in crypto. Often, token transfers sent to the wrong address cannot be reversed. However, stablecoin issuers have more control. They can step in to correct errors, such as by returning or burning tokens created by mistake.

Paxos’s blunder echoes past industry slipups. In 2019, Tether mistakenly issued about $5b in USDT and later burned the overage.

In May 2021, BlockFi accidentally credited users with vast amounts of Bitcoin instead of a promotional stablecoin, forcing complicated reversals. And in Dec. 2022, a DeversiFi upgrade glitch triggered a $23.7m Ethereum gas payout, which developers mostly recovered with community support.

Stablecoins Tighten Grip On Crypto Ecosystem

These incidents show how fragile crypto’s plumbing can be, especially when automated systems handle large-scale transactions.

As of mid-October 2025, the stablecoin sector’s market cap stood near $306.18b, up about 47% year to date. The growth leans heavily on major players like Tether’s USDT (holding around 59% market share) and Circle’s USDC.

PayPal USD (PYUSD), though smaller, commands attention. As of Oct. 2025, its market cap is about $2.32b, matching its token supply of 2.32b, with trading prices tightly anchored near $0.9997.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $63M Whale Dump Hits Binance – But Smart Money is Already Buying the Dip
2025-10-15 23:29:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-15 17:15:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,982,548,205,525
-8.6
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $63M Whale Dump Hits Binance – But Smart Money is Already Buying the Dip
2025-10-15 23:29:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-15 17:15:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 15 October – XRP, Monad Airdrop, SUI
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-10-15 23:31:00
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Panic Pullback or Bullish Setup? Here’s What $429M in ETF Outflows Really Means
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-15 23:19:00
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors