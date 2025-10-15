Crypto Price Prediction Today 15 October – XRP, Monad Airdrop, SUI

The market has bounced from its recent bottom, and the crypto price prediction for these 3 tokens is becoming super bullish.

The market has rebounded today after a difficult start to the week, boosting the crypto price prediction for XRP, Monad and Sui.

XRP and SUI have both posted decent gains in the past 24 hours, while hotly anticipated L1 cryptocurrency Monad shared details of its upcoming airdrop.

These three coins are all likely to do well in the coming weeks, but so is another new token that’s also preparing to launch before the end of the year.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – ETFs and Ripple Growth Will Drive Altcoin to Record-Breaking Highs

XRP has bounced by 2% in 24 hours, although its current price of $2.52 still equals a 12% loss in a week and a 17% decline in the past month.

Yet longer term momentum is undoubtedly on XRP’s side, given that it has posted a 360% increase in the past year.

Bigger gains are still to come, especially when a whole raft of XRP ETFs are likely to launch in the near future, driving institutional investment in the token.

This probability combines bullishly with the setup of XRP’s current chart, which shows the alt in an oversold position.

Source: TradingView

Its MACD (orange, blue) has recently plunged to a new low, while its relative strength index (yellow) has also bounced from a bottom.

As such, XRP is ready for a big recovery, and the launch of ETFs may be the catalyst that triggers a big end-of-year rally.

And when you add Ripple’s ongoing growth as a company – adding new partnerships and acquisitions in recent months – the future looks very bright for XRP.

It could reach $3 in November, before ending the year above $5.

Crypto Price Prediction: Monad ($MON) – Incoming Airdrop May Help New L1 Become the Next Big Thing in Crypto

Monad is a new Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible layer-one blockchain, with its technical documentation stating that it’s capable of 10,000 transactions per second.

It promises to improve on performance in five major areas, including block transmission, state access and consensus.

Its development has attracted plenty of interest from the crypto community, as indicated by the fact that its official X account now has 1.2 million followers.

The Monad Airdrop Claim Portal is live



Claim your MON here: https://t.co/WAKIvKK8xmhttps://t.co/WAKIvKK8xm — Monad (mainnet arc) (@monad) October 14, 2025

And this excitement has transferred to the imminent airdrop for its native MON token, which is yet to list.

The airdrop is open to active members of the Ethereum and Solana communities, and will remain open until November 3.

While there may be a dip in price once it does list (due to airdrop participants selling their holdings), its fundamentals put it in a strong position for medium- and long-term growth.

It will have a total supply of 100 billion MON, and judging by other major tokens with a similar supply, this means its price could settle at around the

Crypto Price Prediction: Sui ($SUI) – Network Growth and Canary ETF Increases Chances of Big Xmas Rally

SUI has risen to $2.82 today, and while this makes for a 2% increase in 24 hours, the altcoin remains down by 19% in a week and by 22% in a month.

It has also posted a 47% decline since reaching its ATH of $5.35 in early January, yet there’s an argument to be made that this indicates how much it could rally in the next few weeks.

SUI does remain a very strong coin fundamentally, with its MOVE-based L1 now boosting a TVL of $2.2 billion, making it the ninth-biggest platform in crypto.

It has also signed big partnerships in the past year (e.g. with World Liberty Financial), and it’s looking forward to the launch of an ETF from Canary.

Source: TradingView

Its chart today also shows it in an oversold position, but because of its underlying fundamentals, we can expect it to recover strongly once the market is more favorable.

It’s likely to retake $3 in the next few weeks, before ending November above $4 and then breaking the $6 barrier in December.

$1.8 Million and Counting: PEPENODE Presale Sets Stage for Big Listing Rally

The coins above are all showing massive potential, but so too are several newer tokens, some of which could rally big once they list for the first time.

This includes presale coins such as PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), an ERC-20 token that has now raised over $1.8 million in its ongoing sale.

The reason for PEPENODE’s early success is that it’s the market’s first mine-to-earn token. It will enable users to build their own virtual mining rigs, which they can then use to earn rewards in other meme coins, such as Pepe and Fartcoin.

By spending PEPENODE on new virtual mining nodes, users can increase their incoming rewards. This will provide a major incentive to holding PEPENODE, something which could push the coin’s price up considerably over time.

Holders will also be able to stake the coin for a passive income, with its current APY at around 700%. They can coin its presale by visiting the PEPENODE website, where it’s currently selling at $0.0011005.