Ethereum Price Prediction: Panic Pullback or Bullish Setup? Here’s What $429M in ETF Outflows Really Means

Investors pulled $430M from ETH ETFs, but analysts stay bullish – Ethereum price prediction teases what happens next.

Investors pulled nearly $430 million from Ethereum ETFs on Monday after Friday’s sharp sell-off, but analysts still favor a bullish Ethereum price prediction.

According to Farside Investors, ETH ETFs saw eight straight days of net inflows before the crash, drawing in nearly $2 billion in fresh capital.

This puts the recent outflow into perspective, suggesting that most investors aren’t shaken by the dip to $3,500.

Analyst Dean Chen from Bitnunix said that only if outflows continue for several sessions would it signal broader market fear.

For now, the data suggests confidence in Ethereum remains strong despite short-term volatility.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Rise by 125% If It Breaks Out of Consolidation

Ethereum is showing signs of strength as it enters a clear consolidation phase between $3,900 and $4,700, holding this range for nearly three months.

This type of setup has often preceded major breakouts — and ETH has done it before.

The last time Ethereum traded sideways like this, it exploded 125%, climbing from $2,150 to $4,750 in just a matter of weeks.

A similar breakout now could push the price beyond $8,000, setting the stage for one of the biggest rallies of the year.

However, momentum indicators haven’t confirmed the move just yet.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) still needs to break above the 14-day moving average to flash a clear buy signal, and $4,800 remains a key level to beat.

Still, bullish sentiment remains strong after last week’s crash, and momentum is building fast.

