Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: Panic Pullback or Bullish Setup? Here’s What $429M in ETF Outflows Really Means

Investors pulled $430M from ETH ETFs, but analysts stay bullish – Ethereum price prediction teases what happens next.
Author

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Investors pulled nearly $430 million from Ethereum ETFs on Monday after Friday’s sharp sell-off, but analysts still favor a bullish Ethereum price prediction.

According to Farside Investors, ETH ETFs saw eight straight days of net inflows before the crash, drawing in nearly $2 billion in fresh capital.

This puts the recent outflow into perspective, suggesting that most investors aren’t shaken by the dip to $3,500.

Analyst Dean Chen from Bitnunix said that only if outflows continue for several sessions would it signal broader market fear.

For now, the data suggests confidence in Ethereum remains strong despite short-term volatility.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Rise by 125% If It Breaks Out of Consolidation

Ethereum is showing signs of strength as it enters a clear consolidation phase between $3,900 and $4,700, holding this range for nearly three months.

This type of setup has often preceded major breakouts — and ETH has done it before.

The last time Ethereum traded sideways like this, it exploded 125%, climbing from $2,150 to $4,750 in just a matter of weeks.

ethereum price chart

A similar breakout now could push the price beyond $8,000, setting the stage for one of the biggest rallies of the year.

However, momentum indicators haven’t confirmed the move just yet.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) still needs to break above the 14-day moving average to flash a clear buy signal, and $4,800 remains a key level to beat.

For now, the signal isn’t confirmed. The RSI still needs to push above its 14-day moving average, and price must break through $4,800 to open the floodgates.

Still, bullish sentiment remains strong after last week’s crash, and momentum is building fast.

Presales like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) are already seeing a surge in demand and with confidence returning to the market, early buyers could be positioned for massive upside.

Bitcoin Hyper Nears $23M Raised to Launch The First-Ever Bitcoin Layer 2

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is breaking new ground as the first true Layer-2 for Bitcoin, finally unlocking the full potential of the most popular blockchain.

It cuts fees, adds smart contract functionality, and boosts transaction speed all by integrating the power and performance of Solana.

For the first time, Bitcoin can do what Ethereum and Solana already offer, and early investors are taking notice.

bitcoin hyper crypto presale

The Hyper Bridge is the gateway to this side chain.

This solution will safely receive and store BTC tokens in their native blockchain and automatically mint the corresponding amount on the Hyper L2 with near-instant finality.

Once in there, investors can stake, lend, and earn yield on their assets through a suite of dApps built on this L2 to help BTC investors further monetize their holdings.

As top wallets and exchanges embrace Bitcoin Hyper, the demand for its native asset, $HYPER, could deliver some attractive gains.

To buy $HYPER, simply head to the Bitcoin Hyper website and link up a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You can either swap USDT or SOL or use a bank card to invest.

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
