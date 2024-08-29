OpenSea Snubs Ripple in SEC Wells Notice Response: Is XRP Going To Crash?

Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 29, 2024 07:46 EDT

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

The XRP price has remained steady despite an earlier dip, with a slight 0.18% lapse over the last 24 hours. However, growing unease has emerged after OpenSea excluded Ripple in its response to the SEC’s Wells Notice, sparking fears of a more significant downturn.

Today’s price movement hasn’t done much to lift XRP out of the slump it’s been in since last Thursday, down 4.68% – the likes of which have fueled the altcoin’s monthly decline, disrupting the stability observed in recent weeks.

This lackluster performance seems to have dampened trader enthusiasm, as trading volume has plummeted by 32.18% to $1.113 billion in the past 24 hours.

OpenSea Snubbs Ripple In SEC Response

The NFT marketplace OpenSea has raised eyebrows after omitting Ripple from its response to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Wells Notice.

The notice, typically a forewarning of potential enforcement action, indicates the SEC’s intent to take legal steps against OpenSea—though such action is not guaranteed.

OpenSea openly criticized the SEC’s “sweeping move” against creators and artists, stating that it was “shocked” by the notice. In its defense, the marketplace mentioned several companies battling the SEC, including Coinbase, Uniswap, and Kraken.

However, Ripple, which achieved a significant victory against the regulator last July, was notably absent from OpenSea’s list—a snub that hasn’t gone unnoticed by some community members. One social media user wrote:

“Ripple has spent hundreds of millions of dollars fighting the SEC, and numerous companies have relied on the Ripple lawsuit in their defenses. Yet, Opensea has somehow failed to acknowledge them—what a disappointment”

XRP Price Analysis – Further Declines Ahead?

A closer look at XRP’s price chart reveals that OpenSea’s post may have played a part in XRP’s decline over the past 24 hours.

XRP / USDT 1H Chart. Source: Binance.

Following the immediate sell-off triggered by the tweet, the XRP price has recovered and formed a symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating a phase of consolidation before a decisive move in either direction.

However, momentum indicators suggest that more favorable price action could be on the horizon. Most notably, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (purple) has rebounded to near-neutral territory, though it has yet to sustain a break above 50, reflecting a slight bearish bias.

The insufficient buying pressure reflects cautious sentiment among traders, which could prevent XRP from gaining upward momentum in the near term unless stronger demand materializes.

On a more positive note, XRP’s Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) (green) remains in positive territory, currently at +0.15, suggesting that while the RSI’s momentum has eased, the market is still leaning toward an upside breakout from the pattern.

Traders should monitor the immediate resistance at $0.5770 for confirmation of a successful breakout, as this level has consistently suppressed momentum during XRP’s consolidation.

Beyond that, resistance from the 50DMA (pink) serves as the next critical point of contention, having played a significant role in shaping the current pattern XRP is navigating.

If the XRP price can cross above the 50DMA, it could push further to recover this week’s losses, approaching the $0.5975 level.

However, more substantial catalysts will be necessary to trigger a significant surge beyond this point, given the prevailing weak trader interest in XRP.

This Low Cap Coin Has Higher Gains Potential

As XRP continues to underperform other notable altcoins, with only an 8.58% gain over the past year, its investors are missing out on emerging opportunities.

Traders seeking to enhance their potential gains could benefit from diversifying into smaller-cap coins, which often have the potential for exponential rallies.

Enter Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), a meme coin that transcends conventional utility. It tackles two of the most significant pain points in the current crypto landscape: transaction speeds and fees.

This liberated evolution of Pepe operates on its own Layer 2 chain, freeing itself from Ethereum’s shackles, offering lower fees and 100x faster transaction speeds.

It’s not just a meme coin, it’s a meme chain! Something that may be credited to its instant success, raising over $11 million in its presale so far!

This confidence can also be attributed to Pepe Unchained’s commitment to transparency. It has undergone two audits and features its own block explorer, allowing users to track all transactions on its unique chain.

At a temporary fixed presale price of $0.0093851, those who act quickly stand to benefit the most. Investors are currently earning an impressive 181% APY. This presents a valuable passive income opportunity, even amidst recent market volatility.

Join the Pepe Unchained community on X and Telegram to stay up to date on the latest announcements.

BUY $PEPU NOW