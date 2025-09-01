‘Only a Matter of Time’ Before Russian Crypto Mining Giants Launch IPOs – Experts
Russian experts expect the country’s crypto mining giants to make IPO bids in the foreseeable future, but say they must first overcome a range of obstacles.
Per the Russian media outlet RBC, insiders think that US and EU-led sanctions may still prove a stumbling block, with domestic regulations also a potential wrinkle.
Russian Crypto Mining Giants: IPOs Incoming?
RBC quoted Vasily Girya, the CEO of GIS Mining, as stating that while many US-based mining companies have floated on the stock market, Russian miners are “currently choosing other development tools.”
However, many Russian firms are casting an eye at the US market, where the share prices of some of the States’ biggest miners have soared over the past few months.
Girya said that major Russian miners are instead looking to raise funds and grow by developing strategic partnerships and private investments, as well as debt financing.
This approach allows miners to maintain flexibility, control business risks, and adapt to external conditions without needing to respond to stock market pressures, he added.
However, the GIS Mining chief said that companies are likely to start formulating IPO plans once Moscow develops “more stable rules.”
But he added that public listings for Russian miners were now “simply a matter of time and institutional environment.”
American Bitcoin Move Important, Says Miner
Girya said that news that American Bitcoin, the mining company backed by two of US President Donald Trump’s sons, is set to float on stock exchanges this month is a “very important signal for the global crypto industry.”
The GIS Mining boss added that crypto miners are “becoming increasingly public.” Miners are also looking to the stock markets as a means of raising capital and a “scaling tool.”
Miners are aware that Russian regulators have yet to create guidelines for crypto and blockchain-related firms to go public.
Girya explained that the market remains in the spotlight, and still “definitely needs time to mature.”
The CEO said that many miners still need to boost the effectiveness of their corporate governance “in accordance with high international standards.”
But other experts suggested that Russian crypto mining companies could be ready to launch initial public offerings (IPOs) as early as the second half of 2026.
2026 IPO Bids Not Impossible, Says Expert
Oleg Ogienko, an independent blockchain, digital finance, and energy expert, told RBC that Russian mining companies “may need about a year, on average,” to prepare their IPO bids.
But Ogienko explained that given the fact that Russia remains heavily sanctioned, “the cost of placement is not so attractive.”
He opined that firms may instead wait “to catch the ideal window” with their IPO bids.
However, Ogienko said that while the market capitalization of the Russian industrial mining market is “several times smaller” that that of the US, its prospects are nonetheless good.
Per data published earlier this year, the Russian crypto mining sector is continuing to grow fast. The country’s two biggest firms, BitRiver and Intelion, made a combined $200 million in revenue in FY2024.
Russian mining chiefs say that most industrial miners are still focusing their efforts on Bitcoin (BTC). Smaller numbers are also focusing on altcoins such as Litecoin (LTC).
