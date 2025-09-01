BTC $109,056.87 0.77%
ETH $4,308.21 -2.52%
SOL $197.73 -2.01%
PEPE $0.0000094 -2.22%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.56%
DOGE $0.21 -1.31%
XRP $2.76 -0.24%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.38
Cryptonews Blockchain News

‘Only a Matter of Time’ Before Russian Crypto Mining Giants Launch IPOs – Experts

Crypto Mining Russia
Russian miners would need at least a year to prepare for public listings, experts claim
Last updated: 
‘Only a Matter of Time’ Before Russian Crypto Mining Giants Launch IPOs – Experts

Russian experts expect the country’s crypto mining giants to make IPO bids in the foreseeable future, but say they must first overcome a range of obstacles.

Per the Russian media outlet RBC, insiders think that US and EU-led sanctions may still prove a stumbling block, with domestic regulations also a potential wrinkle.

Russian Crypto Mining Giants: IPOs Incoming?

RBC quoted Vasily Girya, the CEO of GIS Mining, as stating that while many US-based mining companies have floated on the stock market, Russian miners are “currently choosing other development tools.”

However, many Russian firms are casting an eye at the US market, where the share prices of some of the States’ biggest miners have soared over the past few months.

A graph showing Hive Digital (HIVE) share prices on the NASDAQ stock exchange over the past six months.
Hive Digital (HIVE) share prices on the NASDAQ stock exchange over the past six months. (Source: Google Finance)

Girya said that major Russian miners are instead looking to raise funds and grow by developing strategic partnerships and private investments, as well as debt financing.

This approach allows miners to maintain flexibility, control business risks, and adapt to external conditions without needing to respond to stock market pressures, he added.

However, the GIS Mining chief said that companies are likely to start formulating IPO plans once Moscow develops “more stable rules.”

But he added that public listings for Russian miners were now “simply a matter of time and institutional environment.”

American Bitcoin Move Important, Says Miner

Girya said that news that American Bitcoin, the mining company backed by two of US President Donald Trump’s sons, is set to float on stock exchanges this month is a “very important signal for the global crypto industry.”

The GIS Mining boss added that crypto miners are “becoming increasingly public.” Miners are also looking to the stock markets as a means of raising capital and a “scaling tool.”

Miners are aware that Russian regulators have yet to create guidelines for crypto and blockchain-related firms to go public.

Girya explained that the market remains in the spotlight, and still “definitely needs time to mature.”

The CEO said that many miners still need to boost the effectiveness of their corporate governance “in accordance with high international standards.”

But other experts suggested that Russian crypto mining companies could be ready to launch initial public offerings (IPOs) as early as the second half of 2026.

A graph showing share prices on the MOEX stock exchange thus far in 2025.
Share prices on the MOEX stock exchange thus far in 2025. (Source: TradingView)

2026 IPO Bids Not Impossible, Says Expert

Oleg Ogienko, an independent blockchain, digital finance, and energy expert, told RBC that Russian mining companies “may need about a year, on average,” to prepare their IPO bids.

But Ogienko explained that given the fact that Russia remains heavily sanctioned, “the cost of placement is not so attractive.”

He opined that firms may instead wait “to catch the ideal window” with their IPO bids.

However, Ogienko said that while the market capitalization of the Russian industrial mining market is “several times smaller” that that of the US, its prospects are nonetheless good.

Per data published earlier this year, the Russian crypto mining sector is continuing to grow fast. The country’s two biggest firms, BitRiver and Intelion, made a combined $200 million in revenue in FY2024.

Russian mining chiefs say that most industrial miners are still focusing their efforts on Bitcoin (BTC). Smaller numbers are also focusing on altcoins such as Litecoin (LTC).

Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Blockchain News
Trump to Launch $40B WLFI Token September 1
2025-08-28 15:59:18
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,957,921,137,387
-3.16
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Blockchain News
Trump to Launch $40B WLFI Token September 1
2025-08-28 15:59:18
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
‘Only a Matter of Time’ Before Russian Crypto Mining Giants Launch IPOs – Experts
2025-09-01 23:30:00
Price Analysis
3 Cryptos to Turn $100 into $10,000+ – 1 September
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-01 22:30:00
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors