OKX Teams Up With Tether to Bring USDT0 to X Layer, Wallet and Exchange

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Last updated: 
Tether Stake

OKX, a cryptocurrency platform, has partnered with Tether, the issuer of the world’s most widely used stablecoin, USDT, to bring USDT0 onto X Layer, OKX’s Ethereum Layer 2 network, as well as to the OKX Wallet and Exchange.

With the new integration, OKX users can now deposit and withdraw USDT0 directly through the OKX wallet and Exchange, unlocking access to unified, composable liquidity across the major decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.

This includes deeper liquidity across networks that support USDT0, such as Arbitrum, Optimism, Unichain, Polygon, and Berachain..

Eliminating Friction With Omnichain Transfers

OKX explains that USDT0 is powered by LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, which ensures every transfer is verifiable and backed 1:1 by canonical USDT. This structure provides transparency while removing the complexity of wrapped tokens and bridging solutions.

The integration allows faster settlements, transfers between rollups, and direct liquidity movement between OKX’s centralized exchange and decentralized markets. By bypassing the friction historically associated with stablecoin transfers, USDT0 seeks to create a more reliable and efficient infrastructure for on-chain finance.

X Layer as the “New Money Chain”

X Layer is OKX’s dedicated Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to connect users and developers to the broader Ethereum ecosystem. It is fully integrated across OKX’s product suite, ensuring a streamlined and secure user experience.

Star Xu, founder and CEO of OKX, describes X Layer as “The New Money Chain and a foundation for seamless, stable, and interoperable value exchange.”

“By partnering with Tether to bring USDT0 to X Layer and other chains across the OKX platform, we’re empowering our customers with stable omnichain liquidity across the networks they rely on most, while bridging centralized and decentralized finance faster, easier, and more intuitively than ever before,” adds Xu.

USDT0’s Rapid Growth and Market Impact

In less than a year since its launch, USDT0 has surpassed $11.3 billion in bridge volume across more than 251,000 cross-chain transfers, supporting nine chain pathways. This makes it the most active OFT within the LayerZero ecosystem, highlighting its growing role in DeFi infrastructure.

“Stablecoins are becoming the backbone of on-chain finance. With USDT0 live on OKX and X Layer, millions of users and builders can tap into unified, cross-chain liquidity at scale,” said Lorenzo R., co-founder of USDT0.

“This expansion isn’t just about adding more chains, it’s about removing the friction that has held stablecoins back for too long and making USDT instantly usable wherever builders and customers need it most,” adds Lorenzo R.

By integrating USDT0 across its Layer 2 network, wallet, and exchange, OKX is positioning itself as a full-stack, multichain infrastructure provider and strengthening the path toward mainstream adoption of stablecoins in global finance.

Tether Stablecoin USDT Coming to Bitcoin Blockchain

In August, Tether announced plans to launch USDT on RGB, a next-generation protocol for issuing digital assets on Bitcoin.

RGB recently reached mainnet with its 0.11.1 release and is designed to expand Bitcoin’s role beyond a store of value. By allowing private, scalable, and user-controlled issuance of assets, RGB creates a pathway for stablecoins to exist natively on Bitcoin’s blockchain.

Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
