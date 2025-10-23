Odds Of CZ Returning To Binance In 2025 See Rise On Polymarket Following Trump Pardon

A Polymarket poll showed odds Zhao would return to the crypto exchange up by 62% on Friday afternoon, though figures were holding relatively steady around 36% during Friday evening.

Author Julia Smith Last updated: October 23, 2025

Polymarket bettors’ odds of Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao returning to Binance saw an increase from Friday morning following news that U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned the Binance founder on Thursday.

Polymarket Bettors Place Bets On CZ’s Potential Binance Return

In a poll on Polymarket’s website labeled “Will CZ return to Binance by December 31,” odds that Zhao would return to the crypto exchange shot up to 82%.

Deeply grateful for today’s pardon and to President Trump for upholding America’s commitment to fairness, innovation, and justice.

🙏🙏🙏🙏



Will do everything we can to help make America the Capital of Crypto and advance web3 worldwide.



(Still in flight, more posts to come.)… — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 23, 2025

The figure marked a 68% increase from earlier on October 23 when Polymarket bettors placed his odds of being released at just 14%.

However, by Friday evening, the poll showed Zhao’s odds of returning to the crypto organization stabilizing around 36%.

Donald Trump Pardons CZ, Former Binance CEO Teases Book

Reports emerged on Thursday morning that Trump had decided to pardon Zhao after the former Binance CEO pled guilty to money laundering violations at the crypto exchange back in 2023.

As part of the resolution, Binance agreed to pay over $4 billion in forfeiture while Zhao was ordered to pay $50 million in fines.

“President Trump exercised his constitutional authority by issuing a pardon for Mr. Zhao, who was prosecuted by the Biden Administration in their war on cryptocurrency,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

“In their desire to punish the cryptocurrency industry, the Biden Administration pursued Mr. Zhao despite no allegations of fraud or identifiable victims,” she added.

Following the news, Zhao took to X on Thursday morning to share his gratitude for receiving clemency and thank his supporters for “congratulatory messages.”

“Deeply grateful for today’s pardon and to President Trump for upholding America’s commitment to fairness, innovation, and justice,” Zhao wrote. “Will do everything we can to help make America the Capital of Crypto and advance web3 worldwide.”

Zhao also teased a major update, though it is unclear exactly what his latest project will explicitly focus on.

“Book releasing soon,” he said.