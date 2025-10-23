BTC $109,882.61 2.26%
ETH $3,844.03 1.89%
SOL $189.50 5.55%
PEPE $0.0000069 4.56%
SHIB $0.000010 2.97%
DOGE $0.19 3.29%
XRP $2.39 1.73%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Gold vs Bitcoin: Peter Schiff to Debate CZ Over the Future of Money

Bitcoin CZ Gold
Peter Schiff's debate challenge to Changpeng Zhao pits gold's physical trust against Bitcoin's digital truth, forcing a referendum on what 'real' money means in a modern world.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Gold vs Bitcoin: Peter Schiff Challenges CZ to a Showdown Over the Future of Money

A fresh battle over the future of money is brewing after gold advocate and longtime Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff publicly challenged Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao to a live debate comparing Bitcoin and tokenized gold.

In an X post earlier this week, Schiff invited CZ to discuss “which best satisfies the conditions of money,” referring to the traditional economic functions of a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value.

CZ, who earlier today received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, replied to him, saying he is in the mood for it.

He further added that “As much as you voice against Bitcoin, you are always professional and non-personal. I appreciate that. Can have a debate about it.“

The proposed debate comes at a time when both gold and Bitcoin are commanding global attention.

Gold recently hit a record high above $4,035 per ounce amid ongoing U.S. government gridlock and concerns over fiscal stability, while Bitcoin crossed the $126,000 mark earlier this month, its highest level ever.

Schiff Pushes Tokenized Gold as the ‘Ideal Blockchain Asset,’ CZ Disagrees

Schiff, a well-known economist and CEO of Euro Pacific Asset Management, has spent years criticizing Bitcoin’s value proposition.

He argues that the cryptocurrency’s volatility, speculative nature, and lack of intrinsic value make it unsuitable as money or a long-term store of value.

By contrast, he views gold, particularly tokenized gold, as the superior asset, combining the tangible backing of precious metal with blockchain efficiency.

“Ideally, the one thing that makes sense to put on a blockchain is gold,” Schiff said in a recent interview, explaining that his upcoming tokenized gold platform will allow users to buy, store, and redeem gold through blockchain-based tokens issued by his company, Shift Gold.

“You can use tokenized gold as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value.”

CZ responded sharply to Schiff’s claims, arguing that tokenized gold, while technologically interesting, is not truly “on-chain” since it depends on third-party custodians.

“Tokenizing gold is NOT ‘on-chain’ gold,” CZ wrote on X. “It’s tokenizing that you trust some third party will give you gold at some later date—maybe decades later, during a war, after management changes, etc. It’s a ‘trust me bro’ token.”

He added that trust-based systems are precisely why “no gold coins have really taken off,” reaffirming his view that Bitcoin’s decentralized structure makes it a more reliable form of digital money.

The exchange reignited one of finance’s oldest debates: whether digital or physical scarcity will define the next era of monetary value.

Schiff vs. CZ: Gold’s 5,000-Year Reign Meets Bitcoin’s Modern Challenge

Schiff maintains that gold’s history as a stable store of value over 5,000 years proves its reliability.

He also points out that gold has outperformed Bitcoin so far in 2025 in terms of stability and price growth.

Data shows that while Bitcoin surged 150% since the start of 2024, gold rose by about 100% during the same period, though its recent rally has outpaced Bitcoin’s consolidation phase.

Source: newhedge

Still, Bitcoin’s long-term performance has dwarfed that of gold. Since its creation in 2009, Bitcoin has risen from fractions of a cent to over $126,000, gaining millions of percent in value.

CZ has previously predicted that Bitcoin could eventually “flip” gold in market capitalization, though he admits it may take time. Gold’s current market cap stands near $30 trillion, compared with Bitcoin’s roughly $2 trillion.

In recent months, Bitcoin’s correlation with gold has also weakened. Data shows that while both assets were nearly perfectly correlated at the beginning of 2024, their correlation has since dropped to 0.19, indicating that the two now move mostly independently.

As Tokenized Gold Booms, Analysts Say Bitcoin May Be Entering Its Next Phase

The debate also comes amid a surge in the tokenized gold market. According to CoinGecko, the combined market capitalization of gold-backed tokens such as Tether Gold (XAUT), PAX Gold (PAXG), and Kinesis Gold (KAU) recently crossed $3.75 billion, up from $3 billion earlier this month.

Source: CoinGecko

Daily trading volumes for these assets topped $640 million, driven by investors seeking stability amid political and economic uncertainty.

Tokenized commodities, led by gold, account for more than $3.5 billion of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, which has seen a 36% increase in the past month.

Source: RWA.xyz

More than 150,000 holders and 20,000 active addresses interacted with gold-backed tokens over the same period, while monthly transfer volumes have climbed above $8.6 billion.

While gold-backed assets gain traction, some analysts argue that the Bitcoin market may be entering a new phase of maturity.

Lightspark CEO David Marcus recently said Bitcoin remains “severely undervalued” compared to gold and could reach $1.3 million per coin if it matched gold’s total market capitalization.

He called Bitcoin the “internet of money,” emphasizing its role as a global settlement layer for cross-border payments.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan also noted that gold’s sharp gains in 2025 could offer clues to Bitcoin’s next move.

Source: Btiwise

He attributed gold’s rally largely to central bank accumulation since 2022 and suggested Bitcoin could see similar momentum once large-scale institutional accumulation begins.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
2025-10-19 16:55:57
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025
2025-10-17 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Blockchain News
Trump Puts China on Notice With 155% Tariff Threat Amid Australia Deal — Market Crash by November?
2025-10-21 14:47:02
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-23 02:43:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-21 10:33:29
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-23 05:09:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$109,883
2.26 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,885,872,430,211
0.64
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
2025-10-19 16:55:57
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025
2025-10-17 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Blockchain News
Trump Puts China on Notice With 155% Tariff Threat Amid Australia Deal — Market Crash by November?
2025-10-21 14:47:02
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-23 02:43:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-21 10:33:29
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-23 05:09:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Binance Founder CZ Says Tokenized Gold Isn’t Truly ‘On-Chain’ — And It’s Stirring Debate
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-23 13:06:11
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Breaks $123K ATH, CZ Calls It ‘Just a Fraction’ – Is Now a Good Time to Buy?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-07-14 08:12:49
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors