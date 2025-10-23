Gold vs Bitcoin: Peter Schiff to Debate CZ Over the Future of Money

Peter Schiff's debate challenge to Changpeng Zhao pits gold's physical trust against Bitcoin's digital truth, forcing a referendum on what 'real' money means in a modern world.

Journalist Hassan Shittu Journalist Hassan Shittu About Author Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 23, 2025

A fresh battle over the future of money is brewing after gold advocate and longtime Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff publicly challenged Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao to a live debate comparing Bitcoin and tokenized gold.

In an X post earlier this week, Schiff invited CZ to discuss “which best satisfies the conditions of money,” referring to the traditional economic functions of a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value.

I challenge @cz_binance to a debate: Bitcoin versus tokenized gold. Which best satisfies the conditions of money, which include being a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value? Who wants to moderate? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) October 23, 2025

CZ, who earlier today received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, replied to him, saying he is in the mood for it.

I am in the mood for it. 😆



As much as you voice against bitcoin, you are always professional, and non personal. I appreciate that. Can have a debate about it. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 23, 2025

He further added that “As much as you voice against Bitcoin, you are always professional and non-personal. I appreciate that. Can have a debate about it.“

The proposed debate comes at a time when both gold and Bitcoin are commanding global attention.

Gold recently hit a record high above $4,035 per ounce amid ongoing U.S. government gridlock and concerns over fiscal stability, while Bitcoin crossed the $126,000 mark earlier this month, its highest level ever.

Schiff Pushes Tokenized Gold as the ‘Ideal Blockchain Asset,’ CZ Disagrees

Schiff, a well-known economist and CEO of Euro Pacific Asset Management, has spent years criticizing Bitcoin’s value proposition.

He argues that the cryptocurrency’s volatility, speculative nature, and lack of intrinsic value make it unsuitable as money or a long-term store of value.

By contrast, he views gold, particularly tokenized gold, as the superior asset, combining the tangible backing of precious metal with blockchain efficiency.

“Ideally, the one thing that makes sense to put on a blockchain is gold,” Schiff said in a recent interview, explaining that his upcoming tokenized gold platform will allow users to buy, store, and redeem gold through blockchain-based tokens issued by his company, Shift Gold.

Peter Schiff reveals he will be launching a tokenized gold product



"You'll be able to buy gold on an app through your phone, the gold will be stored in a vault and then you will be able to effortlessly transfer ownership of gold to people you know or redeem it for physical gold" pic.twitter.com/mWCXVKj9v8 — Tengen (@Crypto_Tengen) October 23, 2025

“You can use tokenized gold as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value.”

CZ responded sharply to Schiff’s claims, arguing that tokenized gold, while technologically interesting, is not truly “on-chain” since it depends on third-party custodians.

“Tokenizing gold is NOT ‘on-chain’ gold,” CZ wrote on X. “It’s tokenizing that you trust some third party will give you gold at some later date—maybe decades later, during a war, after management changes, etc. It’s a ‘trust me bro’ token.”

He added that trust-based systems are precisely why “no gold coins have really taken off,” reaffirming his view that Bitcoin’s decentralized structure makes it a more reliable form of digital money.

The exchange reignited one of finance’s oldest debates: whether digital or physical scarcity will define the next era of monetary value.

Schiff vs. CZ: Gold’s 5,000-Year Reign Meets Bitcoin’s Modern Challenge

Schiff maintains that gold’s history as a stable store of value over 5,000 years proves its reliability.

He also points out that gold has outperformed Bitcoin so far in 2025 in terms of stability and price growth.

🚨PETER SCHIFF: “Gold is more likely to hit $1 million than #Bitcoin.” pic.twitter.com/itvOxXKncT — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) October 17, 2025

Data shows that while Bitcoin surged 150% since the start of 2024, gold rose by about 100% during the same period, though its recent rally has outpaced Bitcoin’s consolidation phase.

Still, Bitcoin’s long-term performance has dwarfed that of gold. Since its creation in 2009, Bitcoin has risen from fractions of a cent to over $126,000, gaining millions of percent in value.

CZ has previously predicted that Bitcoin could eventually “flip” gold in market capitalization, though he admits it may take time. Gold’s current market cap stands near $30 trillion, compared with Bitcoin’s roughly $2 trillion.

Gold won’t go to zero. But bitcoin is better. https://t.co/4mvErh5bOE — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 21, 2025

In recent months, Bitcoin’s correlation with gold has also weakened. Data shows that while both assets were nearly perfectly correlated at the beginning of 2024, their correlation has since dropped to 0.19, indicating that the two now move mostly independently.

As Tokenized Gold Booms, Analysts Say Bitcoin May Be Entering Its Next Phase

The debate also comes amid a surge in the tokenized gold market. According to CoinGecko, the combined market capitalization of gold-backed tokens such as Tether Gold (XAUT), PAX Gold (PAXG), and Kinesis Gold (KAU) recently crossed $3.75 billion, up from $3 billion earlier this month.

Daily trading volumes for these assets topped $640 million, driven by investors seeking stability amid political and economic uncertainty.

Tokenized commodities, led by gold, account for more than $3.5 billion of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, which has seen a 36% increase in the past month.

More than 150,000 holders and 20,000 active addresses interacted with gold-backed tokens over the same period, while monthly transfer volumes have climbed above $8.6 billion.

While gold-backed assets gain traction, some analysts argue that the Bitcoin market may be entering a new phase of maturity.

Lightspark CEO David Marcus recently said Bitcoin remains “severely undervalued” compared to gold and could reach $1.3 million per coin if it matched gold’s total market capitalization.

He called Bitcoin the “internet of money,” emphasizing its role as a global settlement layer for cross-border payments.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan also noted that gold’s sharp gains in 2025 could offer clues to Bitcoin’s next move.

He attributed gold’s rally largely to central bank accumulation since 2022 and suggested Bitcoin could see similar momentum once large-scale institutional accumulation begins.