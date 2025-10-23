China Is Third-Largest Contributor To Global Bitcoin Mining: Why It Matters

Reporter Rachel Wolfson Last updated: October 23, 2025

China was once the undisputed center for Bitcoin mining. Known for its cheap power and access to leading hardware manufacturers, all of this positioned China as a leader in global Bitcoin mining.

However, this changed when mining was banned by the Chinese government in 2021. In late September 2021, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) further banned all cryptocurrency transactions. The PBOC cited the role of cryptocurrencies in facilitating financial crime as well as posing a growing risk to China’s financial system.

Fast-forward to today—despite the government’s strong efforts to weed out all crypto miners, many have found ways to continue operations. According to the Q4 2025 update of Luxor’s Global Hashrate Map, China currently accounts for 14.05% of Bitcoin’s total compute power, or roughly 145 exahashes per second (EH/s). This is a modest rise from 13.8% in Q3.

Source: Luxor

China Leads in Global Bitcoin Mining

Kaan Farahani, research associate at Luxor, told Cryptonews that Luxor’s Global Hashrate Map estimates the geographic distribution of Bitcoin mining activity across the world.

“The map provides weighted hashrate concentration across regions by incorporating mining pool data, ASIC trading flows, and firmware adoption trends,” Farahani said.

Based on the recent data, China is the third-largest contributor globally to Bitcoin mining, just behind the U.S. and Russia.

Luxor’s findings do not show where specifically the hashrate resides. According to Miner Weekly, multiple sources across the ASIC supply chain have pointed to one possible destination, which is Xinjiang. The region’s relative isolation and abundant energy resources have made it a longtime hub for Bitcoin mining before China’s ban in 2021.

China Reveals Underground Bitcoin Mining Operations

While China’s continuation of Bitcoin mining may not come as a complete shock, this illustrates the murky, underground nature of the mining industry.

Kent Halliburton, CEO and co-founder of Bitcoin mining platform Sazmining, told Cryptonews that he is not surprised to see mining still occurring in China.

“This is one of the beauties of Bitcoin mining. It’s a cypherpunk way to generate Bitcoin, meaning that as long as you have electricity and hardware, you can generate Bitcoin for yourself. It’s tough to shut down mining on the outskirts, and that is why I believe the hashrate we see in China continues to exist,” Halliburton said.

Other regions where Bitcoin mining is considered illegal are also showing signs of growth. For example, Farahani noted that Luxor’s Hashrate Map gives insight into Iran, estimating that around 8 EH/s of hashrate is operational in the region as of Q4-2025. This represents 0.75% of global market share.

According to Halliburton, Iran is another good example of where Bitcoin mining has been occurring, but has largely been illegal. Iran initially banned Bitcoin mining in May of 2021 for four months. The region’s second ban took place in December 2021. Prior to this, Iran’s bitcoin mining was estimated to make up between 4% and 8% of the global BTC network.

“Essentially, any country with stringent controls on capital outflows is likely to restrict or attempt to ban Bitcoin mining,” Halliburton said. “But if you have power, you can generate Bitcoin as long as you have the right hardware to harness it. That means that if you’re trying to stem the flow of capital from leaving your country, you have a way to do that with Bitcoin mining.”

China’s Concerning Mining Infrastructure Empire

In addition to mining, recent findings from Bitcoin solutions manufacturer Auradine found that over 95% of Bitcoin ASIC mining equipment is manufactured by Chinese firms like Bitmain, MicroBT, and Canaan. Auradine’s report notes that Chinese equipment manufacturing poses a major threat to U.S. national security and key infrastructure.

Sanjay Gupta, chief strategy officer at Auradine, told Cryptonews that China’s mining infrastructure operations are concerning for a number of reasons. For instance, he mentioned that there are over a million Chinese-based Bitcoin mining machines with foreign firmware connected to the U.S. electrical grid.

“This poses a potential serious cybersecurity risk to the electrical grid across multiple states,” Gupta said. “If there is embedded software in these Chinese miners that is triggered for a coordinated cyber attack to drive a large number of miners to simultaneously go in rapid over- or underdrive, this could cause a catastrophic failure of the U.S. electrical grid.”

And they would have gotten away with it too, if not for President Xi and President Putin.



China, Russia and co-operative nations within BRICS have enough control over BTC mining repositories to bring Bitcoin to ZERO.



The U.S. will not get away with this. pic.twitter.com/Ylx81nBFw0 — Inevitable China (@InevitableChina) September 8, 2025

Gupta added that the BTC mining hardware supply being highly concentrated poses a major risk of a potential 51% takeover of the bitcoin protocol in a hostile geopolitical situation. This has become even more of a threat with the recent tariffs imposed on China by President Trump, which could rise to 155% in the coming weeks.

“This could cause a dramatic impact on the value of BTC and ripple effect in financial markets,” Gupta remarked.

Is China A Threat To Bitcoin Miners?

It’s clear that Bitcoin mining and manufacturing continue to take place in China despite bans. So what does this mean for miners based in regions where BTC mining is considered legal?

According to Farahani, Luxor is unaware of challenges or threats based on China’s mining operations.

On the other hand, Gupta believes that Chinese firms supplying mining equipment will create complexities for other regions.

“To combat this, we need to enable strong U.S.-based Bitcoin mining suppliers that can drive continuous innovation and performance for mining operations,” he said.

The ongoing trade tensions between the US and China are having a significant and costly impact on the Bitcoin mining industry. According to a new report from The Miner Mag, rising tariffs on mining equipment have exposed American companies to substantial financial liabilities.… — Dr Martin Hiesboeck (@MHiesboeck) August 21, 2025

Gupta added that moving forward, Bitcoin miners should have technology that allows energy demand response with the ability to rapidly increase or decrease power consumption based on the needs of a state or region’s electrical grid.

In the meantime, the architecture and legacy of mining in China will likely continue to loom over the global network. In crypto’s ever‑shifting world, China isn’t gone—but rather simply operating in the margins.