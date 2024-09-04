Nigerian Court To Decide Binance Exec’s Bail Application on Oct 9

A Nigerian court will decide on October 9 whether to grant bail to Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan, who has been detained for over six months.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, the court in Abuja opted to delay its decision to October after hearing hours of assertions on Wednesday.

Nigerian Court Postpones Decision After Hearing

Gambaryan, who led financial crime compliance at Binance, faces currency manipulation and money laundering charges. His legal representatives sought bail because of pressing medical requirements.

The defense contended that the necessary medical treatment is unavailable within the Nigerian prison system, whereas the prosecution asserted that sufficient care Gambaryan needs can be accessed in the nation’s facilities.

State Prosecutor Ekele Iheanacho claimed that the medical care provided by the prison hospital and another facility for senior government officials in Abuja was sufficient for the Binance executive.

Gambaryan’s Family Voice Concerns

Gambaryan’s family reported that he was denied the use of a wheelchair to enter the court on Monday, forcing him to use crutches despite his apparent pain and distress. They noted he appeared visibly upset, even crying during the proceedings.

“They are also deeply concerned about his health conditions including a herniated disc in his back as well as suffering bouts of Pneumonia, Malaria and Tonsillitis,” said the family.

This inhumane treatment of Tigran must end. He must be allowed to go home for medical treatment and to be with his family. https://t.co/HsQNoyE0cS — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) September 3, 2024

The Nigerian prosecutor initially opposed his bail request, arguing that he was not seriously ill despite medical records indicating he required urgent surgery.

His legal team has also faced difficulties accessing him for trial preparation due to restrictions at Kuje prison, where he is being held.

On Monday, Gambaryan, who has been detained in Nigeria since February, submitted a fresh bail application, citing health concerns. However, according to statements from his family, Nigerian economic crimes agency lawyers continue to oppose the Binance executive’s release on medical grounds.