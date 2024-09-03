Binance Exec Requires Surgery, But Nigerian Prosecutors Oppose Bail

Tigran Gambaryan is suffering from conditions including a herniated disc, pneumonia, malaria and tonsillitis, according to his family.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan

Binance exec Tigran Gambaryan, who has been detained in Nigeria since February, submitted a new bail application citing medical reasons on Monday. But lawyers representing Nigeria’s economic crimes agency have opposed it, his family said.

At the start of the week, court proceedings in Abuja resumed for Gambaryan’s trial. His lawyers reported worsening conditions at Kuje prison, where he is being held. As a result, they have faced restrictions in meeting him properly to prepare for his trial, according to a family statement.

“They are also deeply concerned about his health conditions including a herniated disc in his back as well as suffering bouts of Pneumonia, Malaria and Tonsillitis,” the family said.

Nigerian authorities detained Gambaryan and another Binance exec Nadeem Anjarwalla after inviting them to discuss the exchange’s operations in the country.

This action was part of Nigeria’s broader campaign against crypto exchanges. The government had accused these exchanges of devaluing the naira and facilitating illegal financial transactions.

Binance Exec Detention Raises Human Rights Issues

In May, the court rejected Gambaryan’s initial bail application. This decision came after charges were brought against him, Nadeem Anjarwalla, and Binance for allegedly laundering over $35m.

Gambaryan’s family and Binance officials have described his detention as unjust, sparking concerns about human rights and the rule of law.

A newly released video allegedly shows the harsh treatment against Gambaryan, where he is denied access to essential medical equipment. In the footage, Gambaryan repeatedly questions the guard about why he is forbidden to use a wheelchair. However, the guard ignores his pleas and forces him to walk with only one crutch.

Binance CEO Richard Teng shared the video on X, saying: “This inhumane treatment of Tigran must end. He must be allowed to go home for medical treatment and to be with his family.”

Last week also, Teng urged the Nigerian government to free him on humanitarian grounds. This would allow him to receive proper medical treatment in the US, he said.

Gambaryan Denied Wheelchair Access in Court, Shows Signs of Distress

Gambaryan’s family said that he was denied the use of a wheelchair to enter the court on Monday. As a result, he was forced to attempt walking with crutches. He showed clear signs of pain and extreme distress, even crying in court, they added.

Nigeria’s prosecutor opposed his bail application, claiming he isn’t unwell, despite recently providing medical records that suggest he needs surgery urgently. Meanwhile, his lawyers have been prevented from visiting him to prepare for the trial.

The prosecution claimed the executive is declining medical treatment. Yet, key medical records like an MRI scan are missing from the file, according to the family. The judge has scheduled to further hear the bail application and continue the trial on Sept. 4.

Gambaryan pleaded with the judge, stating he isn’t getting adequate medical attention in prison and is being deprived of fundamental rights like meeting his lawyers and embassy officials. In response, the judge mandated that he be permitted to use a wheelchair.

“The US Government must do more to help Tigran,” his wife Yuki Gambaryan said. “I urge them to use every available tool to free an innocent American who is at risk of permanent damage.”

“I am also deeply concerned about recent statements from Nigerian authorities denying Tigran’s health issues. The truth is that the prison has withheld his medical records for months, and even the partial records they finally released today say that Tigran needs surgery. They cannot keep playing games with my husband’s life like this. This entire situation is inhumane and degrading, and I am fed up. There must be consequences for this disregard of law and human rights.”