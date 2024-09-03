“I’m Not Okay:” Shocking Video Shows Detained Binance Executive Tigran Gambaryan Break Down At Trial
New video shows detained Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan in visible distress during a September 2 court appearance despite calls from the crypto exchange’s CEO Richard Teng to release the company’s compliance chief, local media reports reveal.
Detained Binance Executive Tigran Gambaryan Breaks Down
During his September 2 court appearance, Tigran Gambaryan, a detained Binance executive, was seen on crutches due to a herniated disc, as reported by the Nigerian news outlet Punch.
Gambaryan’s legal team claimed that prison officials refused to provide him with a wheelchair, prompting them to file a new bail application due to his deteriorating health.
After his appearance, a video quickly circulated on social media showing Gambaryan breaking down in front of Nigerian officials, highlighting the severity of his condition.
“I’m not okay,” Gambaryan is heard crying in the video, clearly struggling to walk. “Why couldn’t I use a goddamn wheelchair? This is a show. I’m a f-cking innocent person. What are you doing this to me?”
“We are extremely distressed by the video of Tigran in court yesterday. This video is just a snapshot of Tigran’s current reality,” a spokesperson for Binance said in a statement. “His health is rapidly declining and we are deeply concerned about the long term consequences of this unjust detention.”
Richard Teng, Gambaryan Family Demand Tigran’s Release
Gambaryan has been detained since he arrived in Nigeria for a series of digital asset policy talks in February. Since then, he has faced several medical setbacks, further complicating his situation.
In June, U.S. lawmakers French Hill (R-AR) and Cynthia Houlahan (D-PA) visited Gambaryan at Kuje prison outside Abuja, where he was battling double pneumonia and malaria—conditions likely exacerbated by his imprisonment. This visit highlighted the dire conditions Gambaryan faces.
Monday’s video further underscores Gambaryan’s fragile medical state, with his family describing the situation as “inhumane and degrading.”
His wife, Yuki, issued a statement on Monday saying, “This situation is entirely unjust. My husband was unlawfully detained by the Nigerian government after being invited under false pretenses for a meeting in their country. During this prolonged imprisonment, his health continues to deteriorate, and now, he is in so much pain that he can barely walk. The U.S. Government must do more to help Tigran. I urge them to use every available tool to free an innocent American who is at risk of permanent damage.”
Gambaryan is scheduled to appear in court again on September 4 for a bail hearing, where his legal team hopes to secure his release due to his deteriorating health condition.