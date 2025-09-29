New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025

ChatGPT's ever expanding data-driven analysis sees big things in Q4 for XRP, Solana, and Pi holders.

Last updated: September 29, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

OpenAI’s flagship chatbot, ChatGPT, is now in its fifth generation, its most advanced release yet, and it predicts that XRP, Solana, and Pi Network could rack up some huge gains over the last quarter.

Bitcoin appears ready to surpass its historic high of $124,128, set back in August, although it has remained a consistent challenge over what has been a bearish September.

On the regulatory side, the US crypto industry is expecting long-awaited clarity. President Trump signed the GENIUS Act earlier this summer, the nation’s first law mandating full-reserve backing for stablecoins. Around the same time, the SEC introduced Project Crypto, an initiative designed to align securities regulations with blockchain-based assets.

Together, these policy shifts could provide the backdrop for the next major altcoin run.

According to ChatGPT’s forecasts, XRP, Solana, and Pi Network could rank among the most significant winners in the months ahead.

XRP (Ripple): ChatGPT Predicts $20 Potential, A 7× Jump

ChatGPT suggests that Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could rally to $20 by late 2025, roughly seven times its current level of $2.86.

The token has already enjoyed a breakout year, breaking past its 2018 record of $3.40 before hitting $3.65 on July 18, followed by a 22% correction down to current levels.

XRP’s global relevance continues to expand, highlighted by its 2024 recognition from the UN Capital Development Fund as a practical solution for low-cost cross-border transfers in emerging markets.

Ripple also closed its long-running dispute with the SEC earlier this year, after the agency dropped its case, reinforcing the pivotal 2023 ruling that XRP’s retail sales were not securities. That decision remains a landmark win for the entire altcoin ecosystem.

ChatGPT projects XRP will likely trade in the $5–$10 range heading into 2026, with upside toward $20 if the Trump administration delivers on anticipated crypto legislation. In addition, several high-profile spot XRP ETF applications are expected to receive approval by mid-October, potentially unlocking significant institutional inflows.

Technicals also back the case for growth. XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) hovers around 46, giving it plenty more room for [roce growth in the near-term, while bullish chart structures, like the appearance of three bullish flag formations across its support and resistance lines this year, suggest a breakout may be brewing.

XRP could revisit $4 by October, building on its 354% gain over the past 12 months, which ultimately proved more profitable than Bitcoin’s 71% and Ethereum’s 56% returns.

Solana (SOL): ETF Speculation and Ecosystem Growth Could Drive a $600 Run

Solana ($SOL) has solidified its place as a leading smart contract network, supported by a $112.8 billion market cap and $11.27 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL) across its DeFi ecosystem. Institutional adoption and developer activity remain strong.

Speculation around a potential U.S. spot Solana ETF is growing, raising expectations of inflows similar to those seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Adding fuel to the narrative, Trump has floated the possibility of Solana being included in a future U.S. Bitcoin reserve, though under his proposal, the government would acquire tokens only through asset seizures, not open-market purchases, unlike Bitcoin.

From a price perspective, Solana hit $250 in January, dropped to $100 by April, and has recovered to $207. Last week, it hovered around $220 more than once, nearly testing this year’s highs.

After breaking out of a descending wedge, ChatGPT predicts a path to $600 by year’s end, double its former record of $293.31. Achieving that would likely require favorable regulatory moves and ETF approvals.

Pi Network ($PI): ChatGPT Predicts Aggressive Growth From Tap-to-Mine Model

Pi Network ($PI) is famous for pioneering the mobile-based “tap-to-mine” system, allowing users to earn tokens simply by logging into the app daily and tapping.

Currently priced near $0.2655, ChatGPT outlines a best-case scenario where the coin could skyrocket to $3 by year’s end, a tidy increase of more than 11x. Given the team’s hands-on development of the network, some upcoming milestones may provide justification for bullish expectations.

The developers have been steadily rolling out new upgrades in recent weeks, passing from version 19 towards version 23 and a potential mainnet launch after, both of which could inject fresh momentum.

Since its February 2025 debut, Pi Network has displayed extreme volatility, including a 171% rally in May. Its RSI now sits at just 29, reflecting deep undervaluation and potential for a rebound.

Seeing a return to February’s $2.99 peak is a reasonable, though ambitious, target. Even if the ultra-bullish case doesn’t unfold, October’s historic seasonality in crypto could support prices climbing up towards the dollar by November.

