New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Solana by the End of 2025

While markets slump, ChatGPT brings good tidings for XRP, Shiba Inu and Solana holders.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The shiny new fifth generation of ChatGPT has a bullish crystal ball and it predicts that XRP, Shiba Inu, and Solana could be among the biggest winners as crypto enters a strong uptrend heading into the year’s final quarter.

Bitcoin recently shattered its previous record, soaring to $124,128 last month before retreating slightly following a surprise uptick in July inflation.

Last week’s Federal Reserve decision to trim rates by 0.25% briefly boosted risk assets. However, Trump’s proposal for a one-off $100,000 H-1B visa fee on new applicants spooked markets, triggering a wave of liquidations over the weekend.

On the regulatory side, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act earlier this summer, marking the first U.S. law addressing stablecoins and requiring issuers to maintain full reserves. Meanwhile, the SEC rolled out Project Crypto, an initiative designed to update securities laws for the blockchain era.

Together, these developments could ignite the next altcoin supercycle.

If ChatGPT’s outlook proves accurate, XRP, Shiba Inu, and Solana may be the top beneficiaries in the coming months.

XRP (Ripple): ChatGPT Predicts $20 Indicating Potential 7× Upside

ChatGPT projects that Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could climb as high as $20 by late 2025, roughly seven times higher than its current price near $2.85.

The coin has already performed impressively this year, topping out at $3.65 on July 18 (above its prior all-time high of $3.40 set back in 2018) before sliding around 22%.

Ripple’s global expansion continues, highlighted by the UN Capital Development Fund’s 2024 recognition of XRP as a viable tool for cross-border payments in emerging markets.

Earlier this year, Ripple also closed the book on its long-standing legal fight with the SEC after the regulator dropped its lawsuit, reinforcing the 2023 ruling that XRP’s retail sales do not qualify as securities, a landmark for the broader altcoin market.

ChatGPT predicts a base range of $5–$7, with bullish scenarios potentially sending XRP up to $20, particularly if Trump’s administration maintains a crypto-friendly stance or if the SEC approves new spot XRP ETFs in the coming weeks.

Technical data backs this up. In the midst of a sell-off XRP’s RSI plunged to 41, indicating the token is nearly undervalued and more selling pressure could trigger a sudden rapid recovery rally. Additionally, the appearance of three bullish flags across its chart this year may be a precursor to a breakout.

A positive news cycle could lift the price to $4 by October. Over the past year, XRP has rallied 386%, dramatically outpacing Bitcoin’s 80% and Ethereum’s 62.5% gains.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): ChatGPT Sees Up to 17× Growth Potential in a Bull Run

Introduced in 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has cemented itself as Dogecoin’s fiercest rival, with a current market cap of $7.1 billion.

Trading at about $0.00001206 after a 6% intraday decrease, SHIB has held firm relative to the broader meme coin sector, which collectively dipped 10.4% overnight despite an $77.3 billion valuation.

Technically, SHIB has broken free of both a falling wedge and a bull flag this year. A decisive move above $0.000025 by November could validate ChatGPT’s base bullish target range of $0.00003–$0.00005 by year-end. Should a bull run emerge, ChatGPT predicts SHIB could even blow as high as $0.0002, a near 17x from current prices.

Its RSI currently stands at 39 following recent pullbacks, but this could reignite momentum should traders seize the dip-buying opportunity.

Shiba Inu is also more than a meme token. It now powers Shibarium, its dedicated Layer-2 network built for fast, low-cost transactions and decentralized app support, alongside added privacy features that set it apart from competitors.

Solana (SOL): Ecosystem Growth and ETF Hype Could Fuel a Run to $1,000, Predicts ChatGPT

Solana ($SOL) has solidified its standing as a leading smart contract platform, with a market cap exceeding $119.9 billion and a Total Value Locked (TVL) around $12 billion. Developer participation and institutional involvement are both trending higher.

Part of the excitement comes from speculation that a U.S. spot Solana ETF could soon emerge, potentially attracting inflows similar to those seen after Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF approvals.

Adding intrigue, Trump has even floated the possibility of including Solana in a future U.S. national Bitcoin reserve, though under his proposal, the government could only acquire SOL through government seizures, not market purchases.

From a performance standpoint, Solana peaked at $250 in January, dropped to $100 in April, and last week rebounded to $247, nearing its highest level this year.

Breaking out of a descending wedge pattern, ChatGPT sees a path for Solana to potentially reach $1,000 by year’s end, more than tripling its prior record of $293.31. Achieving that milestone, however, will hinge on regulatory clarity and spot SOL ETF approvals from the SEC in the coming months.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): A Riskier Alternative to Dogecoin

For those seeking speculative plays outside ChatGPT’s top picks, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presents itself as Dogecoin’s edgier counterpart.

While Dogecoin has matured into a large-cap coin often trading in line with Bitcoin and Ethereum, its wild volatility from 2021 has cooled.

Maxi Doge, on the other hand, leans into high-risk, community-driven speculation, with tongue-in-cheek branding and grassroots campaigns. Its presale has already raised over $2.4 million in its first month.

Built as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, MAXI emphasizes community expansion via Telegram and Discord events, trading competitions, and cross-project collaborations.

Of the 150.24 billion total supply, 25% is earmarked for the Maxi Fund, focused on partnerships and marketing. Staking is already live with eye-popping rewards of 137% APY, though rates are expected to taper off as more users join.

Currently priced at $0.0002585 in presale, the next price increase is scheduled in just over two days.

Investors can participate using wallets such as MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.