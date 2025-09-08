New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025

The latest version of ChatGPT, ChatGPT-5, predicts that XRP, Pepe, and Shiba Inu could deliver outstanding returns to investors in the months leading up to the holiday season.

Recent trading trends appear to support this view. Late last month, Bitcoin hit a historic high of $124,128 dollars, surpassing its prior peak of $122,838 set only a month earlier. However, the rally cooled after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported higher-than-expected U.S. inflation figures for July.

On the policy front, President Trump recently signed the GENIUS Act, the nation’s first comprehensive law on stablecoins, requiring them to be fully backed by reserves. At the same time, the SEC introduced Project Crypto, a sweeping reform effort intended to modernize securities rules and give blockchain companies more regulatory clarity.

With these developments pointing toward a potential bull cycle, many analysts believe the upcoming wave of meme coins and alternative tokens could exceed the hype of 2021, placing XRP, Pepe, and Shiba Inu at the center of the action if ChatGPT’s projections hold true.

XRP (Ripple): ChatGPT Predicts 3× Upside, With Potential to Reach $10

According to ChatGPT, XRP ($XRP) could climb toward 10 dollars by the end of 2025, more than tripling from its current level of $2.98.

The token has already shown strength, touching 3.65 dollars on July 18, surpassing its 2018 high of $3.40, before retreating by about 18% down to its current level.

Ripple continues to expand globally. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund identified XRP as a viable tool for cross-border payments in developing nations.

Meanwhile, Ripple finally closed its long-running battle with the SEC earlier this year, after regulators dropped their case. This reaffirmed the 2023 ruling that retail XRP transactions do not constitute securities sales, effectively giving the green light to major altcoins.

If momentum builds, ChatGPT predicts $5-$6 as a conservative target, with $10 possible in a strong bull market.

Technical signals look supportive: the RSI sits at a neutral 53, indicating recent selling pressure has eased. Over the past 12 months, XRP has surged 467%, far outperforming Bitcoin (108%) and Ethereum (91%).

Pepe (PEPE): Biggest non-Doge Meme Coin has Potential 4× Upside, Predicts ChatGPT

Launched in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) has quickly become one of the top three meme coins, boasting a market cap of $4.3 billion, the largest among non-Doge meme tokens.

Despite fierce competition, Pepe’s strong liquidity and loyal community keep it relevant. Elon Musk has even hinted at holding Pepe alongside Dogecoin, occasionally referencing it on X with profile updates and posts.

Currently valued at $0.00001023 dollars, Pepe rose 4% in the past day, though due to its high market cap it was slower than the wider $80 billion meme sector, which rose 9%. If the market stabilizes, Pepe could rally to $0.000026 dollars in the fall, provided it clears resistance in the $0.000018–$0.000022 range.

In an extremely bullish scenario, ChatGPT predicts Pepe could soar to $0.00004, which would be an easy 4x for current holders.

The chart currently shows a descending wedge pattern from November to March, historically a bullish setup. With clearer regulatory guardrails in place, Pepe could see a strong breakout.

Solana (SOL): ETF Speculation and Network Growth Point to $400 Price Tag

Solana ($SOL) continues to assert itself as a leader in the smart-contract ecosystem, now capitalizing $116.5 billion of the market with $10.7 billion in total value locked (TVL). It remains a top choice for both developers and institutional players.

Optimism partly stems from speculation that a U.S. Solana spot ETF could be approved soon, echoing the massive inflows seen with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Adding fuel to the narrative, President Trump suggested earlier this year that Solana could be included in America’s proposed national Bitcoin reserve. Under the current draft, though, it would fall under a “hold-only” framework, with tokens sourced solely from law-enforcement seizures.

Technically, Solana has shaken off its extended downtrend. After hitting $250 in January, dropping to $100 in April, and rebounding to its current level of $215, its chart is back on the upswing.

Breaking out of both a falling wedge pattern in the early part of the year and a bullish flag in mid-summer, ChatGPT predicts Solana could make a run toward $400 by late 2026, a significant increase from its prior ATH of $293.31 set in January. However, this ambitious outcome likely depends on the SEC enacting broad crypto regulations later this year.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): Dogecoin’s Muscle-Bound Cousin

For investors looking for high-potential projects flying under ChatGPT’s radar, a new rival to Dogecoin has entered the scene with a unique twist: Maxi Doge ($MAXI), the “amped-up cousin” of the original meme coin.

Because Dogecoin has matured into a multibillion-dollar asset, its price action often mirrors Bitcoin and Ethereum, and its volatility has softened compared to the 2021 frenzy.

For investors looking for higher-risk meme plays with greater upside, Maxi Doge is gaining traction, already raising nearly $2 million just weeks after launch.

Built on the ERC-20 standard, MAXI is all about community building, with plans to grow its Telegram and Discord presence, host trading contests, and collaborate with other projects.

From its 150.24 billion token supply, 25 percent is allocated to the Maxi Fund for marketing and partnerships. Holders can also stake, with yields currently around 163% APY, though returns will decline as more users participate.

The presale price is 0.000256 dollars, set to rise within the next 48 hours.

Investors can join via the Maxi Doge website using wallets like MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.