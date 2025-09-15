New ChatGPT Model Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025

ChatGPT foretells some lofty price movements on the horizon for XRP, SOL and PEPE.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The shiny new fifth iteration of ChatGPT predicts that XRP, Solana, and Pepe could deliver sizable returns to investors by the time holiday season comes around.

Recent market action may be setting the stage. Just last week, Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high of $124,128, beating its earlier peak of $122,838 set only a month prior. The rally halted, however, when July’s U.S. inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics came in hotter than expected, sparking a pullback.

Meanwhile, regulators are moving quickly. In July, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first comprehensive law for stablecoins, requiring issuers to hold full reserve backing. Soon after, the SEC launched Project Crypto, a program designed to update securities rules to provide greater clarity for crypto firms.

With regulation advancing and sentiment heating up, analysts argue that the next surge in altcoins and meme tokens could rival or even surpass the frenzied run-up of 2021. If ChatGPT’s outlook proves correct, XRP, Solana, and Pepe could be at the forefront.

XRP (Ripple): ChatGPT Predicts a 3× Rally Toward $30 by Year-End

According to ChatGPT, Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could climb as high as $30 by late 2025, representing more than a fivefold increase from its current price of $3.00.

The token has already shown strength. On July 18, XRP surged to $3.65, surpassing its 2018 peak of $3.40, before retracing about 18% as broader macro-economic risk appeared.

Ripple continues to make progress globally with its cross-border payments infrastructure. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund endorsed XRP as a low-cost solution for remittances in developing markets.

Earlier this year, Ripple finally closed the book on its long-standing SEC battle after the regulator abandoned its case. That followed a 2023 court decision confirming that retail XRP sales are not securities, lifting a cloud of regulatory uncertainty for Ripple and other altcoins alike.

If XRP retests its highs and sustains momentum, ChatGPT sees $5 to $8 as a realistic near-term target, with a 10x run to $30 possible if a full bull market develops.

Technicals also support the case: the relative strength index (RSI) sits at 54, indicating that the token is trading neutrally between buys and sells right now. Ultimately, this indicates it’s not overvalued and has headroom to climb a leg higher.

Over the past year, XRP has surged 413%, handily beating Bitcoin’s 91.5% and Ethereum’s 86% gains over the same period.

Solana (SOL): ETF Buzz and Network Expansion Could Trigger 4× Growth by Christmas

Solana ($SOL) is solidifying its role in the smart contract ecosystem, boasting a market cap above $126.5 billion and around $12.75 billion in total value locked (TVL), while continuing to attract developers and large-scale investors.

Some of the excitement comes from speculation around a possible U.S.-approved Solana spot ETF. Such a product could mirror the strong institutional flows that followed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF approvals.

Adding to the intrigue, President Trump suggested earlier this year that he might include Solana in the proposed U.S. national Bitcoin reserve. However, under his framework, Solana would fall under a “hold-only” rule, meaning the treasury could hold tokens sourced from government seizures rather than open-market purchases.

Price-wise, Solana has staged a notable turnaround. After peaking at $250 in January, dropping to $100 in April, and rebounding now to $233, it has broken free from its long-term downtrend and is chasing new heights.

This breakout from a descending wedge has ChatGPT projecting that if bull season hits, a run toward $1,000 by the end of the year could be plausible, more than tripling its previous all-time high of $293.31. Still, such a move likely depends on whether the SEC implements broad crypto regulations later this year.

Pepe ($PEPE): ChatGPT Predicts the Top Non-Doge Meme Coin Quintupling

Launched in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) has become one of the three biggest meme coins by market cap, currently valued at around $4.5 billion, making it the largest non-canine meme coin.

Despite fierce competition, Pepe continues to thrive thanks to strong liquidity and an enthusiastic community. Elon Musk has even dropped playful references to Pepe on X, hinting he may hold it alongside Dogecoin.

Currently trading at $0.00001064, Pepe has fallen 5% overnight in line with an 8.3% drop across the $85.4 billion sector. However, in the last week, it gained 4.2%, outperforming Bitcoin, XRP, and Shiba Inu.

Breaking resistance in the $0.000018–$0.000022 range could open the door for a move to $0.00003 by mid-fall. In a bullish market, ChatGPT predicts Pepe could reach $0.00005, about a 5× return from current levels.

Technically, a descending wedge pattern forming between November and March offers a historically bullish setup. With regulatory clarity improving, Pepe could be preparing for a strong breakout.

