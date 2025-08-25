BTC $111,728.57 -2.79%
Altcoin News

Micronation Liberland Bets on Crypto Mogul Justin Sun to Win Global Recognition

The Free Republic of Liberland, founded in 2015 on a disputed patch of land between Croatia and Serbia, has long sought international recognition.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry.

Micronation Liberland Bets on Crypto Mogul Justin Sun to Win Global Recognition

Justin Sun, the Chinese-born crypto billionaire behind Tron, has served as the prime minister of the self-proclaimed micronation Liberland since 2024, having been reelected multiple times in quarterly votes.

Key Takeaways:

  • Crypto mogul Justin Sun has become the prime minister of Liberland, a self-proclaimed micronation.
  • Liberland has relied on crypto donors and experiments with tokens and blockchain governance.
  • Sun’s close ties to Donald Trump and his family could help Liberland push for U.S. recognition and greater global legitimacy.

The Free Republic of Liberland, founded in 2015 on a disputed patch of land between Croatia and Serbia, has long sought international recognition.

With Sun now in its top political role, the project is hoping for a breakthrough, according to a Wired report.

Czech Politician Plants Flag, Founds Liberland

Liberland was created by Czech politician Vít Jedlička, who planted a flag on a Danube riverbank after concluding that European democracies were mired in regulation and overtaxation.

The territory, unclaimed due to a border dispute, has been repeatedly blocked by Croatian authorities, who dismiss the effort as “a fictitious project of a handful of adventurers.”

Settlers have faced police evictions more than two dozen times, and the land remains largely undeveloped.

Despite these obstacles, Liberland has built a following in libertarian and crypto circles.

Wealthy digital asset donors have kept the project alive, funding experiments such as the launch of two native tokens, a blockchain voting system, and even a national blockchain.

Sun was first elected prime minister in October and has since been reelected three times in quarterly votes.

Sun has compared Liberland to the Vatican, calling it a symbolic center for the libertarian movement.

“Libertarians everywhere may have their own countries and nationalities, but Liberland will serve as their ideological homeland,” he wrote on X after his election.

President Jedlička argues Sun’s involvement brings credibility: “We are taken more seriously when we have a person like Justin Sun on board.”

Sun Has Close Ties With Donald Trump

The Tron founder has close ties to former U.S. president Donald Trump and his family.

He has invested tens of millions in Trump-linked crypto projects such as World Liberty Financial, appeared at Trump’s golf club events, and been referred to as a “great friend” by Eric Trump.

Sun has hinted he plans to leverage these connections to push for U.S. recognition of Liberland, reasoning that other countries would follow Washington’s lead.

Jedlička has suggested Sun has already spent time in the White House.

“In general, his task is to help us get Liberland recognized and up and running,” he said, adding that the effort is being taken “seriously.”

Liberland continues to mix serious ambition with eccentric projects. After Sun’s sub-orbital flight with Blue Origin in August, the government announced plans to plant its flag on an asteroid in partnership with space startup LifeShip.

Meanwhile, settlers on the ground have managed to build a treehouse and a beach bar after months without interference from Croatian police.

Earlier this month, Liberland’s delegation attended former U.S. congressman Ron Paul’s 90th birthday, where the country was listed as an “official partner.”

Jedlička later claimed ties with the Trump administration were strengthening. For now, Liberland remains a small patch of riverfront forest with a dozen settlers, but with Justin Sun as its prime minister, it is once again pushing for relevance on the global stage.

