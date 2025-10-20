BTC $111,497.49 4.73%
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Major Online Platforms Face Outages Amid AWS Disruption — Coinbase Among Those Affected

Coinbase
Last updated: 

Multiple major online platforms — including Snapchat, Amazon, Coinbase, Reddit, Hulu, Electronic Arts (EA), Max, and Xbox Network — faced simultaneous outages early Monday. The widespread disruptions have been linked to issues with Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the world’s largest cloud computing providers.

Users began reporting access issues across several platforms around the same time, suggesting a centralized problem affecting backend infrastructure. AWS, which powers a significant portion of the internet’s digital backbone, appeared to experience a temporary outage that impacted numerous services dependent on its servers.

Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, was among those affected. “Some users may be experiencing difficulties accessing Coinbase due to an AWS outage,” the company said via its support account on X. “Our team is actively working on resolving the problem.”

Widespread Disruption Highlights Global Reliance on Amazon’s Cloud Infrastructure

AWS outages can have a cascading effect on digital services worldwide, as many websites and apps rely on its hosting and data infrastructure. Previous incidents have temporarily disrupted everything from streaming platforms to online banking systems.

While AWS has yet to issue a full statement on the cause of the disruption, most affected platforms are gradually coming back online as engineers work to restore normal operations. The incident underscores the vast dependence of global digital services on centralized cloud providers — and the ripple effects when they go down.

