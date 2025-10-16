BTC $108,767.50 -2.17%
Coinbase Launches Global USDC Payouts and Payment Links – What Changes for Merchants

Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Coinbase has introduced a new suite of tools through its Coinbase Business platform, designed to transform how companies send and receive money globally.

The new offerings—global payouts and payment links—allow businesses to move funds using USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar with low fees, instant settlement, and no chargebacks.

Traditional business payments have long suffered from high costs, slow settlements, and complicated cross-border processes. Coinbase said its new tools seek to remove that friction by providing businesses with faster, cheaper, and more transparent financial infrastructure. Both features are available within Coinbase Business, designed to help startups and established companies scale seamlessly.

Faster, Cheaper Global Payments with USDC

The global payouts feature allows businesses to send USDC to any on-chain address or even an email, creating instant international transfers without the burden of high wire fees or delays. Recipients can receive funds gas-free on networks like Base, Coinbase’s Layer 2 blockchain, or via email if they don’t yet have a crypto wallet.

The platform also includes contact management tools to save vendor details and prevent manual errors, while a Payouts API supports automated, batch, or scheduled payments. This flexibility helps companies better manage global contractor or vendor networks and improve cash flow predictability.

“Your business moves fast—your money should too,” Coinbase stated, showing how these tools can streamline workflows and free up liquidity tied to slow settlement systems.

Simplified Customer Payments with Instant Settlement

Coinbase’s new payment links feature offers businesses a simple way to collect payments from customers worldwide. Each shareable link allows a business to request a specific amount in USDC, payable in seconds via wallets such as Base, MetaMask, or Phantom—with no network fees, no chargebacks, and no 3% card processing fees.

For developers, the upcoming Payment Links API will allow dynamic payment creation directly inside apps or e-commerce flows. Coinbase Business customers can also earn 4.1% APY on USDC balances and integrate their transactions with QuickBooks, Xero, or CoinTracker, ensuring full accounting transparency and compliance.

The Future of Coinbase Merchant Solutions

The rollout of these features marks the next evolution in Coinbase’s merchant strategy. Coinbase Commerce will soon merge with Coinbase Business, offering an integrated ecosystem with full custody and fiat cash-out capabilities—previously unavailable to Commerce users.

Currently in alpha for early U.S. customers, Coinbase Business is designed as an all-in-one financial platform for modern companies, combining regulated infrastructure with instant onboarding and enterprise-grade crypto services.

