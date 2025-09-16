Major New Korean Drama ‘To The Moon’ to Focus on Retail Crypto Investment

A new Korean drama named To The Moon, featuring stars like Lee Sun-bin, Jo A-ram, Ra Mi-ran, and Kim Young-dae, will focus on the plight of retail crypto investors.

The drama will air on MBC, one of South Korea’s biggest terrestrial broadcast networks, in the prime-time 10 pm Friday and Saturday slot.

The first episode will air on September 19, and the drama is based on a hit novel by Jang Ryu-jin.

The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the production team behind the drama explained that the three main characters, played by Lee, Jo (formerly of the K-pop group gugudan), and Ra, all share a common goal: To find wealth through crypto investment.

A trailer for the upcoming Korean drama series To The Moon.

Korean Drama To The Moon ‘Does Not Encourage Crypto Speculation’

The drama’s producers were keen to emphasize that “although the three main characters have a common interest in cryptocurrency investment, the drama does not encourage speculation.”

At a media event on September 16, Oh Da-young, the drama’s chief producer, said:

“We are not trying to tell viewers that they can make a lot of money from [crypto investment]. We aren’t trying to stoke speculation.”

However, it appears that the drama’s cast members are no strangers to crypto. Ra said that she holds a small amount of Ethereum (ETH). The veteran actress explained:

“I actually have 500,000 won [$362] worth of Ethereum. Sometimes its value goes up to 600,000 won, and sometimes it goes down to 400,000 won. But I don’t know how to withdraw my money, so I just leave it alone. I’ll hold on to it until the day it reaches 500 million won [$361,721]!”

The official poster for the South Korean drama series To The Moon. (Image: MBC/X)

Drama’s Backdrop Is 2017-2018 Bitcoin Bull Market

The drama is set in 2017-2018, at the time of the crypto bull market. At the time, crypto investment was entirely unregulated in South Korea, and media outlets were full of news stories about pensioners and schoolchildren investing their money in little-known altcoins.

The action centers around three women from poor families who have grand dreams. However, they are frustrated by their low-salary office jobs at a large confectionery retailer.

When one of the trio starts to see positive results from investing in crypto, she shares her experience with the other two, who also follow suit.

A trailer for the series appears to show that the three women’s investment experience yields decidedly mixed results.

“This is a story that will resonate very well with female office workers,” Oh said.

South Korean Scriptwriters’ Crypto Inspiration

Crypto has proved a rich source of subject matter for South Korean drama producers and movie script writers in recent years.

This appears to reflect the continuing rise of retail crypto investment in the country, as the domestic stock market remains stagnant and real estate prices remain prohibitively high.

South Korean companies are still unable to buy crypto with their balance sheets. And this means that the country’s vibrant crypto scene remains purely retail-based.

Trading volumes on the South Korean crypto exchange Upbit over the past three months. (Source: CoinGecko)

Earlier this year, the film Crypto Man, starring the late Song Jae-rim, proved a box office smash in South Korea.

The movie, based loosely on the story of the Terra-LUNA/LUNC crash, told the tale of a man who exploited loopholes in government grant programs to fund his cryptocurrency project.

Several K-pop stars also appeared in the 2021 movie Twenty Hacker, the story of a data breach that compromises the users of a major domestic crypto exchange.