London Stock Exchange Launches Blockchain Platform with Tokenized Fund Debut

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has launched a blockchain-based infrastructure platform for private funds, marking a significant step into digital asset markets by one of the world’s most established exchange operators.

Key Takeaways: LSEG has launched a blockchain-based platform for private funds, developed with Microsoft and running on Azure.

MembersCap’s tokenized MCM Fund 1 marks the first live deployment, with Archax acting as nominee.

The platform aims to improve access, efficiency, and transparency in private markets through tokenization.

The new platform, called Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI), was developed in collaboration with Microsoft and runs on Microsoft Azure, according to a Monday announcement.

It supports the full lifecycle of digital assets, from issuance and tokenization to post-trade settlement, and is designed to bridge traditional capital markets with blockchain networks.

MembersCap Launches Tokenized Fund on LSEG’s New Blockchain Platform

LSEG’s first deployment of the platform saw capital management firm MembersCap raise funds for its tokenized MCM Fund 1, with Archax, a Financial Conduct Authority-regulated digital exchange in London, acting as nominee.

The transaction marked the first real-world use of the infrastructure, which the exchange says will soon support more asset classes beyond private funds.

Initially focused on private markets, the platform allows general partners and professional investors to discover and interact with fund opportunities through LSEG’s Workspace system.

The exchange believes tokenization could help unlock access to private investments that have historically been opaque and illiquid.

“Today’s private market processes are ripe for innovation,” said Darko Hajdukovic, LSEG’s Head of Digital Markets Infrastructure.

“There’s a growing appetite for an end-to-end, interoperable, regulated financial markets DLT infrastructure.”

Tokenization, which refers to the process of turning real-world financial assets into blockchain-based tokens, is gaining momentum among banks, asset managers, and infrastructure providers.

Proponents argue it offers faster settlement, broader investor access via fractional ownership, and improved transparency.

However, the market is still in its early stages, with tokenized assets representing a fraction of the trillions managed in traditional funds.

Microsoft’s Bill Borden, VP of Worldwide Financial Services, said the collaboration “reshapes the future of global finance,” citing the potential to unlock new client opportunities.

Archax and MembersCap are among the first to pilot the platform, alongside the Cardano Foundation.

LSEG joins a growing list of major financial institutions turning to blockchain infrastructure to modernize financial markets.

As traditional exchanges explore decentralized frameworks, the line between TradFi and DeFi continues to blur.

Tokenized Real-World Assets May Unlock $400T TradFi Market

In a recent research, Web3 digital property firm Animoca Brands said that tokenization of RWAs could unlock a $400 trillion traditional finance market.

Animoca researchers Andrew Ho and Ming Ruan said the global market for private credit, treasury debt, commodities, stocks, alternative funds, and bonds represents a vast runway for growth.

“The estimated $400 trillion addressable TradFi market underscores the potential growth runway for RWA tokenization,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, according to the 2025 Skynet RWA Security Report, the market for tokenized RWAs could grow to $16 trillion by 2030.

Tokenized U.S. Treasuries alone are projected to reach $4.2 billion this year, with short-term government bonds driving most of the activity.

Institutional interest is accelerating, with major banks, asset managers, and blockchain-native firms exploring tokenization for yield and liquidity management.