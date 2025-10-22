[LIVE] XRP Price Developments, October 22: Japanese Firm GUMI Joins Ripple and SBI in Evernorth’s XRP Treasury Deal
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Japan’s gaming and blockchain company GUMI Inc. has joined SBI Group and Ripple in a private investment (PIPE) for Evernorth’s XRP treasury business, expanding institutional participation in the token’s ecosystem.
The collaboration aims to strengthen XRP’s role in cross-border settlement and corporate treasury operations, particularly across Asia’s growing digital finance market. Industry observers view the move as a sign of renewed institutional alignment behind Ripple’s infrastructure ambitions.
Meanwhile, XRP trades around $0.49, struggling to reclaim the $0.50 mark after recent market-wide weakness. Technical analysts identify key support between $0.475 and $0.48, with resistance at $0.515, suggesting consolidation may continue as traders digest the latest developments.
Follow this page for live XRP price movements and ongoing updates on market reactions to the GUMI–Ripple–SBI partnership.
XRP Price Developments, October 22: Live News and Price Updates
- [LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025
- Ripple’s $1B XRP Treasury Sends Social Metrics Soaring, According to LunarCrush Metrics
- [LIVE] Major Online Platforms Face Outages Amid AWS Disruption — Coinbase Among Those Affected
- XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
- [LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025
- Ripple’s $1B XRP Treasury Sends Social Metrics Soaring, According to LunarCrush Metrics
- [LIVE] Major Online Platforms Face Outages Amid AWS Disruption — Coinbase Among Those Affected
- XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL