Price Analysis

[LIVE] XRP Price Developments, October 22: Japanese Firm GUMI Joins Ripple and SBI in Evernorth’s XRP Treasury Deal

Ripple XRP
XRP steadies near $0.49 as GUMI Inc. partners with Ripple and SBI Group in Evernorth’s treasury venture, indicating fresh institutional momentum in Asia.
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Developments

Japan’s gaming and blockchain company GUMI Inc. has joined SBI Group and Ripple in a private investment (PIPE) for Evernorth’s XRP treasury business, expanding institutional participation in the token’s ecosystem.

The collaboration aims to strengthen XRP’s role in cross-border settlement and corporate treasury operations, particularly across Asia’s growing digital finance market. Industry observers view the move as a sign of renewed institutional alignment behind Ripple’s infrastructure ambitions.

Xrp (XRP)
24h7d30d1yAll time

Meanwhile, XRP trades around $0.49, struggling to reclaim the $0.50 mark after recent market-wide weakness. Technical analysts identify key support between $0.475 and $0.48, with resistance at $0.515, suggesting consolidation may continue as traders digest the latest developments.

Follow this page for live XRP price movements and ongoing updates on market reactions to the GUMI–Ripple–SBI partnership.

XRP Price Developments, October 22: Live News and Price Updates

XRP

Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
