Litecoin Price Prediction: Is the LTC Price About to Explode Above $150 as First LTC ETF Lists Today?

Canary Capital launches the first U.S. Litecoin ETF on Nasdaq today, driving LTC up 9% as analysts project potential gains toward $150 amid bullish momentum.

Litecoin price prediction shows that the LTC token is about to explode above $150 following Canary Capital’s announcement today that it would launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking Litecoin (LTC) to be the first of such funds in the United States.

According to an official statement, Issuer plans to launch the Canary Litecoin (LTCC) ETF on Nasdaq today following CERT approval with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg stated that the Litecoin ETF will follow Ethereum as the next altcoin-based ETF to become effective, which has brought strong projections that LTC could soar 50% to $150.

Canary Capital has just filed form 8-A with the SEC for the Canary Litecoin ETF to be listed on the @Nasdaq. Indicating that a launch is imminent and trading could soon commence. (NASDAQ:LTCC)



LTC Surges 9% As First U.S. Litecoin ETF Goes Live on Nasdaq

Currently trading at $102.04 at press time, LTC is up 9% in the last 7 days and has a market cap of around $7.8 billion, putting it in the top 20 cryptocurrencies.

Analysts have now revealed that LTC is showing strength on the weekly timeframe as the trend appears ready to flip upward, targeting $150 in the short term.

Data also shows that most Litecoin bulls (holders with at least 100 LTC) are still holding their tokens for at least 4 years without selling, with precisely over 67% of all Litecoin in existence residing in these types of addresses.

Litecoin price prediction: Ichimoku Breakout Points At $140- $300

The LTC/USDT weekly chart displays a clear bullish breakout from a long-term ascending trendline that has supported price action since early 2024.

After months of sideways movement between the $80-$120 range, the price has recently broken above a key resistance zone around $100-$103, suggesting renewed bullish momentum.

The Ichimoku cloud indicator shows that the price has decisively broken above the cloud, which is a strong bullish signal indicating a potential trend reversal.

The cloud ahead extends into December, providing a projected path that could take Litecoin toward the $140 level in the near term.

In the mid-term, the Litecoin price prediction suggests an ambitious target of approximately $300 by late 2025 or early 2026, representing a potential gain of over 100% from current levels.

However, traders should be cautious of a potential retest of the breakout zone near $100 before the rally continues.

The volume profile on the chart reveals that there was significant accumulation in the $60-$80 range during 2024, which often acts as strong support during pullbacks.

