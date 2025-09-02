Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, MemeCore and TRUMP by the End of 2025

Author Ahmed Balaha Author Ahmed Balaha About Author Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 2, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The market dipped hard, and panic spread quickly, with plenty of bearish chatter. Still, both analysts and Claude AI kept calm. Claude AI predicts a bullish long-term outlook, showing XRP’s real-world growth, Memecore’s expanding ecosystem, and Trump Memecoin’s steady hype despite the new WLFI coin launching.

Ethereum just hit a fresh ATH at $4,950, proving it’s still the altcoin leader. That move boosted ETH-based meme coins and pushed the whole alt scene higher before cooling off.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin just reclaimed 110K and is currently sitting at $111K—about 8% under its $124K August peak. Even so, sentiment leans bullish thanks to the friendliest regulatory environment we’ve seen yet, and Claude AI predicts matches that vibe.

XRP (Ripple): Claude AI Predicts Big Rally Ahead—Does It Kick Off in September?

2025 has been XRP’s breakout year, beating the SEC, smashing past a dollar, and running up 400% in just twelve months. Claude predicts the rally is still alive and ready for another leg.

Adoption’s heating up fast with more users jumping on. The XRP Mastercard just launched, pushing it right into the credit card game. An October ETF looks likely, too, adding even more hype to the mix.

A senior Coinbase analyst said if the Fed starts easing, risk capital will flow back into crypto, and XRP’s set to shine. With its cross-border payment edge and steady compliance progress, it’s shaping up as a prime investment pick.

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

While the long term still looks bullish, September is a historically weak month for the crypto market. Although XRP is expected to hit over $5, traders must remain cautious.

Momentum’s still shaky. RSI sitting at 39 shows weak demand, and MACD’s hanging just under neutral. Candles are printing spinning tops right at resistance, usually hinting a breakout’s getting close.

The potential move toward $10 is clear in the long term, but it needs to break resistance at $3.66 first, a level the price was rejected from, before dipping under $3 again.

Memecore Pumping Amid Market Blood Proves Claude AI Was Right

Out of nowhere, Memecore started pumping, bringing fresh energy back into the memecoin scene with a 20% jump in a single day.

The community says it best: “Holding Memecore (M) isn’t just investing, it’s being part of a movement.” With the ecosystem growing and hitting new milestones, that line’s starting to feel real.

Memecore’s closing in on a $1B market cap and just touched a $0.87 all-time high. The momentum doesn’t look like it’s slowing down, and the chart’s matching the ecosystem’s strength.

Source: MEMECOREUSD / TradingView

Memecore (M) just ripped 100%, jumping toward an all-time high of $0.88. With its market cap closing in on $1B, it has overtaken Floki as the biggest utility memecoin on the BNB Chain.

Since its token generation event (TGE), Memecore’s price has stayed impressively strong, backed by a massive community wave in Asia. Many think that if it scores a listing on Upbit, cracking into the multi-billion market cap range is just a matter of time.

On top of that, Memecore runs its own platform for experimenting with new memecoins, and the leading project there has already hit a $4M market cap.

Trump Memecoin After WLFI Launch: Claude Predicts $15 by End of 2025

The launch of this highly anticipated Trump-backed digital asset has sparked a rally for Official Trump ($TRUMP). Over the past five days, the President’s meme coin has outpaced every other token in the top 10 of its category, climbing 3.1%.

Trading volume also surged 180% in the last 24 hours ahead of $WLFI’s debut, fueling a bullish outlook for Trump Coin as technical indicators point to accelerating momentum.

Source: TRUMPUSD / TradingView

The RSI is indicating that bullish momentum is building, with the oscillator now pushing into overbought territory.

Although this usually hints at a short-term pullback, it also shows that buying pressure is strong. That supports a bullish Trump Coin outlook, with the token eyeing a push toward $30 soon.

A confirmed breakout over $17.5 would open the door for that surge, but the real upside potential for $TRUMP looks much higher from here.

Memecoins keep proving over and over that they’re a major force in the market. Every rally seems to kick off with a fresh meme idea sparking bullish momentum. That’s exactly what Maxi Doge is aiming for, and it’s already finding success in its presale.

Maxi Doge: Claude AI No. 1 Memecoin—100× Potential?

Maxi Doge’s stealing the spotlight right now. Fresh out of presale, this Dogecoin-inspired meme token already racked up over $1.75 million.

Maxi Doge is all-in on meme culture, centered around a jacked “gym bro” Doge hooked on high-leverage trading, no fake utility pitch here.

But it’s not just laughs. The project has staking and contests lined up to keep the community active and locked in for the long run.

Best part? The token distribution. About 40% of supply went straight to the public presale, with no insider or private rounds, cutting down the risk of whale dumps once it lists on major exchanges.

They’re also rolling out a staking program for MAXI holders, giving presale buyers the chance to earn up to 178% annual yield. So, you can lock up your MAXI and start racking up rewards even before the presale ends.

Early believers might cash in big and end up making the most of it.

Head to the Maxi Doge website to follow smart investors and join the presale. You can make your purchase using ETH, USDT, BNB, or even a credit card.