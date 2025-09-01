Bitcoin Price Prediction: Retail and Institutions Stacking Like It’s 2020 – $250K BTC Could Be Just Weeks Away

Bitcoin is currently trading at $109,242, with a 24-hour volume exceeding $61.2 billion. It’s up 0.87% in the last 24 hours, with both retail and institutions buying. Analysts say this is similar to the 2020 rally that took Bitcoin to all-time highs.

Data from Bitwise shows that 28 new companies built Bitcoin treasuries in July and August, adding a collective 140,000 BTC. To put that in perspective, that figure nearly equals the annual supply of newly mined coins.

Meanwhile, institutional buyers have already acquired 690,000 BTC this year, more than six times the number of coins minted during the same period.

Major Bitcoin Breakout Could be Brewing as Retail and Institutions Stack ‘Relentlessly’

Bitcoin accumulation by retail and institutions is hitting highs, with one analyst saying it could set the stage for a major breakout as price steadies near $109,000 pic.twitter.com/mhsTXGEaLa — FissionX (@fissionx_) September 1, 2025

Retail and whales are stacking too. When both groups stack, Bitcoin goes up big. With demand exceeding supply at this level, the path higher looks more and more likely.

Key accumulation highlights:

140,000 BTC bought by firms in July-August.

690,000 BTC absorbed by institutions in 2025 alone.

Retail and whales stacking in sync.

Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Treasury

One of the most aggressive buyers has been Metaplanet, a Japanese investment firm that doubled its holdings to 20,000 BTC after a recent purchase of 1,009 coins worth $112 million. At current valuations, its stash is worth more than $2.15 billion, making Metaplanet one of the top six corporate holders of Bitcoin worldwide.

#Metaplanet Expands #Bitcoin Holdings!@Metaplanet_JP $MTPLF has acquired an additional 1,009 BTC for approximately $112M and now it is the 6th largest Bitcoin treasury.



Updated Treasury:

• Total holdings: 20,000 $BTC

• Current value: $2.18 Billion

• Acquired for: $2.05… pic.twitter.com/xyg7zB5iPQ — Crypto Miners (@CryptoMiners_Co) September 1, 2025

The company, which held only 10,000 BTC just three months ago, has now revised its year-end target to 30,000 BTC. To achieve this, Metaplanet announced plans to sell 550 million new shares overseas, aiming to raise more than 130 billion yen. Most of the funds will be allocated to Bitcoin purchases, as the firm is long-term bullish on digital assets.

This aggressive move not only grows Metaplanet’s treasury but also shows deep confidence in Bitcoin’s upside. This is attracting attention from global investors who view Bitcoin as both a hedge and a growth play.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook and Price Forecast

Bitcoin’s chart shows price action consolidating inside a descending channel since mid-August. The upper resistance sits near $111,350–$113,500, with short-term support at $107,335, followed by $105,150 and $103,350. Price is holding just below the 50-EMA at $110,538, while the 200-EMA at $112,869 adds to the overhead challenge.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Candlesticks are hesitating with several small-bodied candles. RSI is 46, momentum is weak, but a subtle bullish divergence suggests a potential short-term bounce. MACD is flattening; if buyers step in, momentum could shift.

A break above $111,350 could signal a rally to $113,500-$115,700, confirming the bull trend. On the flip side, rejection at resistance risks a slide back toward $107,335 and below.

For traders, one clear setup emerges: long entries above $111,350 with targets at $115,700. A rejection could favor short plays toward $107,335.

Looking ahead, the accumulation trend and corporate buying spree suggest the bigger picture remains bullish. If institutions and retail continue to accumulate at this pace, Bitcoin may not only break out of this channel but also reach $250,000 in the next few weeks, similar to past cycles.

