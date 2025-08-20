Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Anthropic's Claude AI sees propitious things in the cards for XRP, Ethereum and Solana.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki About Author A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 20, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Claude, Anthropic’s flagship AI chatbot, predicts that the three biggest altcoins, XRP, Ethereum, and Solana could deliver notable returns in the coming weeks, potentially giving investors a nice windfall by the close of summer.

For the moment, however, the path forward is uneven. Last Thursday, Bitcoin notched a new record high of $124,128, just surpassing its earlier milestone of $122,838 set a few weeks prior.

That momentum petered out when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released hotter-than-expected July inflation data, triggering a wave of selling that briefly dragged BTC under $115,000 the following Monday.

Despite recent volatility, many suspect US regulators might finally give the industry the clarity it has long sought. President Trump recently enacted the GENIUS Act, the nation’s first wide-reaching stablecoin law mandating that all such tokens be fully backed by reserves. Simultaneously, the SEC unveiled Project Crypto, a landmark initiative aimed at reshaping how securities regulations apply to digital assets.

With this new framework starting to take shape, many analysts expect another explosive bull run, with altcoins leading for the first time. If Claude’s outlook proves accurate, XRP, Ethereum, and Solana could stand out as some of the biggest beneficiaries.

XRP (Ripple): Claude Predicts $7 By Fall

According to Claude’s AI-based analysis, XRP ($XRP) could rally toward $7 by the end of August, more than double its current price of $2.90.

XRP’s performance in 2024 has already been impressive. On July 18, it surged to $3.65, surpassing its 2018 peak of $3.40, before retracing roughly 20.6% to today’s levels. Broader sentiment remains uncertain, thanks to hot inflation readings, which have also negatively impacted tech stocks.

However, XRP’s adoption and reputation continue to grow. Last year, the UN Capital Development Fund endorsed XRP as a viable solution for cross-border payments in emerging markets.

Ripple also resolved with the SEC after the regulator dropped a four-year lawsuit. This came after a pivotal 2023 court ruling that states retail XRP sales do not qualify as securities. This precedent shields XRP and most major altcoins from being classed as unlicensed securities.

If XRP regains its July high, Claude predicts that $5 to $7 by month’s end is a realistic target. Notably, three bullish flag formations have emerged on its chart within the past year, indicating a strong possibility of a sharp breakout heading into fall.

Technically, XRP’s RSI sits at 43, reflecting ongoing selling pressure. Still, many traders view the pullback as a buying opportunity, especially given Ripple’s growing institutional integration and pro-regulatory stance.

Over the last year, XRP has risen 376%, dramatically outperforming Bitcoin’s 88% and Ethereum’s 58% gains over the period.

Ethereum ($ETH): Claude Predicts a Major Price Surge for Crypto’s Leading Smart Contract Platform

Ethereum ($ETH) continues to dominate as the backbone of decentralized applications and finance, with a market capitalization exceeding $506 billion.

Currently securing more than $87.6 billion in total value locked, its pivotal role in smart contracts and DeFi cements Ethereum’s long-term relevance and adoption.

Claude predicts ETH could hit $6,000 by year’s end, a 43% increase from its present value of $4,197.16.

Ethereum’s constant technical upgrades, whether by the Ethereum Foundation or the plethora of Layer 2 solutions working to scale the network, support a bright outlook. It plays a central role in Web3, and has netted substantial institutional inflows, thanks to the launch of spot ETFs that provide regulated exposure to ETH.

Further upside may come if Trump advances a comprehensive U.S. crypto policy overhaul, giving markets the regulatory certainty needed to fuel a final price surge.

The chart signals support Claude’s thesis. After months of consolidation in a falling wedge pattern, ETH rebounded from $1,800 to $2,412 in early May, reflecting renewed accumulation by large investors.

If market-wide bearishness fails to sustain the $4,000 mark, Ether still has support around $3,500 to $3,700. In any case, a rebound could see the coin hit $5,000 by October at least.

Solana ($SOL): Claude Predicts ETF Hype and Strengthening Network Could Yield Major Upside by Fall

Like Ethereum, Solana ($SOL) has also been carving out a strong foothold in the smart contract ecosystem. It now commands a market above $98 billion and continues to attract developers and institutional investors alike.

One key driver of excitement is speculation over U.S. Solana spot ETFs, which could replicate the capital inflows seen with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF launches.

Adding to speculation, President Trump hinted earlier this year that the U.S. might consider including Solana in the proposed national Bitcoin reserve, though only if sourced from law enforcement seizures, not through outright purchases.

From a technical standpoint, Solana has shaken off a long downtrend. After hitting $250 in January and sliding to $100 in April, it has since rebounded to $196.

Claude projects SOL could climb to $600 by the end of 2025, more than doubling its all-time high of $293.31, provided the SEC finalizes comprehensive crypto regulations and macro-economic problems, like heated inflation, abate.

Snorter ($SNORT): Meme Energy Meets Utility in High-Growth Presale

While Claude can usefully analyze established crypto projects, a whole raft of projects that are still too new to be listed on exchanges are flying quietly under its radar in the presales market.

One standout is Snorter ($SNORT), a Solana meme coin and utility token for a Telegram-based trading bot. Analysts see it as a potential 10x–12x opportunity.

Snorter is integrated directly with Telegram, allowing users to track live prices, trade tokens, and monitor the market seamlessly within the app. It also offers rug-pull detection, copy trading, and automated trade execution for added functionality.

The presale has already gained momentum, raising around $3.3 million so far. Early backers can earn up to 136% APY by staking, though returns diminish as adoption widens.

At present, presale tokens are priced at 0.1019, with scheduled price increases every few days, rewarding early buyers with the best entry levels and upside potential.

By fusing viral meme appeal with utility that gives users a trading edge, Snorter aims to capture both seasoned investors and newcomers seeking to thrive in fast-moving crypto markets.

Participation is straightforward: investors can join through the official Snorter website using either cryptocurrency or traditional payment cards, securing their position before the next price hike.

Keep up to date with the project on X and Telegram.