With a new wave of crypto ETF approvals expected next month, altseason may drop before the holidays.

Anthropic’s Claude AI, a rival to ChatGPT, predicts a wave of strong price growth for XRP, Dogecoin, and Pi Coin as crypto trading heads into the holiday period.

Recent market activity supports this view. Bitcoin notched a fresh all-time high of $124,128 before easing back after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data. Despite the pullback, crypto markets are slowly rebounding, with total capitalization climbing 0.4% in the past day to $4.11 trillion.

On the regulatory side, President Trump recently enacted the GENIUS Act, America’s first law mandating full-reserve backing for stablecoins, while the SEC unveiled Project Crypto, designed to simplify compliance for blockchain projects.

With clearer rules now in place, analysts argue conditions are forming for a replay of the explosive 2021 altcoin rally. Here’s how Claude AI sees XRP, Pi Coin, and Dogecoin performing in the months ahead.

XRP (Ripple): Claude AI Predicts Triple Growth, Possible $10 Target

Claude AI projects that XRP ($XRP) could surge to $9–$10 by late 2025, around three times its current trading range near $3. The token reached a record $3.65 in July, its first record since 2018, before sliding 17% to about $3.03.

Ripple continues to benefit from strong institutional relationships. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund endorsed XRP for cross-border settlements, and earlier this year, the SEC officially dropped its long-running lawsuit, confirming that XRP sales to retail investors are not securities.

Claude’s base case expects XRP to trade between $5 and $10, noting that U.S. policy momentum, possible ETF approvals next month, and further institutional adoption could drive it toward a more ambitious upper target of $20.

Technical indicators align with this outlook: relative strength index is around 54, while three bullish flag patterns—two appearing in late summer—point to a possibly imminent breakouts.

Performance-wise, XRP has jumped 429% over the past year, easily outstripping Bitcoin (+96%), Ethereum (+96%), and Solana (+77%).

Pi Network ($PI): Tap-to-Mine Coin Could Moon, Predicts Claude

Pi Network ($PI) has generated buzz with its unique mobile-based mining system, where users earn coins by tapping the app each day.

Currently trading near $0.3556, Claude AI envisions an aggressive run toward $500 before year-end, a frankly unheard of 1400× move within just a few months. This is extremely unlikely given the much slower pace of market growth relative to the 2021 cycle and earlier.

Since its launch in February 2025, PI has been volatile, surging 171% in mid-May alone. Its current RSI sits at a neutral 48, suggesting the token is fairly valued and has space to appreciate further. The team is also hoping for renewed momentum, having been actively rolling out a phased series of updates that will take Pi Network to version 23, with a potential mainnet launch in the coming weeks.

Market watchers believe that if sentiment remains positive, PI could retest its February high of $2.99 and potentially push higher. Even without hitting the extreme upside target, a climb back to the $3 range by year’s end appears achievable, especially with continued adoption and favorable U.S. regulation.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): Claude AI Predicts a Possible Run-Up to the Greenback for the Original Meme Coin

Dogecoin ($DOGE), created in 2013 as a joke cryptocurrency, has evolved into a top-10 digital asset with a market cap of $40.1 billion in today’s $4 trillion marketplace. Its longevity is tied to both an enthusiastic community and growing utility as a payment option.

Although DOGE’s price action often shadows Bitcoin, its deep liquidity and loyal following have allowed it to weather multiple market downturns. Now priced around $0.2652, Dogecoin has more than doubled in value over the past year, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Pepe.

Dogecoin added 28% to its price in the last fortnight, which took its RSI up to 75 over the weekend. It has since sunk to 59, indicating a fairly quick spate of profit-taking. However, it could be on the move up again soon. Chart analysts note repeated bullish falling wedge patterns, first from November to April, then again in July and August.

Claude AI’s lower estimate places DOGE at $0.40 by December, a 50% gain. That said, the community’s long-standing dream of a $1 Dogecoin remains a symbolic milestone for the “Doge Army,” and Claude predicts a bull run could see Doge surpassing that mark.

Mainstream adoption is steadily increasing: Tesla accepts DOGE for select merchandise, while payment providers like PayPal and Revolut have enabled Dogecoin transfers.

