Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, BNB by the End of 2025

When the dust settles, Claude AI predicts XRP, Cardano and BNB will have explosive recovery rallies heading into christmas.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Anthropic’s rival to ChatGPT, Claude AI, has released striking forecasts indicating that XRP, Cardano, and BNB could post jaw-dropping price rebounds before the year is out.

Uptober enthusiasm faded swiftly when President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on Chinese imports sent shockwaves through global markets, triggering one of crypto’s sharpest single-day pullbacks on record.

Traders remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming FOMC meeting. Many investors are hoping for signals of monetary easing to rekindle risk appetite.

Seasoned market participants, however, see the downturn as constructive, arguing that such steep corrections often cleanse the market of excessive speculation and leverage, conditions that typically precede a stronger, more sustainable rally.

XRP ($XRP): Claude Projects a Potential Move Toward $10

Claude’s predictive models suggest Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could experience a substantial upswing, potentially climbing to between $3 and $10 by year’s end, roughly quadruple its current price of around $2.28.

Source: Claude AI

Earlier this year, Ripple achieved a pivotal win in its long-running legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), ending five years of uncertainty. The victory fueled a rally that drove XRP to $3.65 on July 18, its highest level since 2017.

Over the past 12 months, XRP has soared 349%, outperforming both Bitcoin’s 62% and Ethereum’s 46% gains. Chart patterns show three distinct bullish flags in 2025, two forming during the summer, often a precursor to significant price advances.

Favorable seasonal trends in October, possible ETF approvals, U.S. regulatory progress, and new Ripple partnerships could all help XRP recover from recent losses and target the $10 milestone.

Cardano ($ADA): Claude Anticipates 1,200% Gains Fueled by a Bullish Quarter

In the DeFi landscape, Cardano ($ADA) continues to gain traction as a credible Ethereum challenger, supported by a robust developer base and a growing ecosystem of innovative blockchain applications.

Source: Claude AI

Founded by Ethereum co-creator Charles Hoskinson, Cardano is known for its methodical, research-driven approach that prioritizes scalability, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

With a market capitalization near $24 billion, Cardano remains a heavyweight in smart contracts, though it would need roughly a fourfold jump to rival Solana’s scale and pose a serious threat to Ethereum’s dominance.

Claude’s outlook envisions ADA reaching between above $5 by the end of 2025, a staggering 657% increase, or 7.5x, from its current $0.6168 valuation.

Technical data shows ADA breaking out of a bullish flag pattern over the summer, with key resistance near $1.10. A strong October could push ADA toward $2 this quarter, while the higher targets may require a continued bull market. Achieving those levels would mean surpassing ADA’s 2021 all-time high of $3.09 before year-end.

Binance Coin (BNB): Growing Influence in a Consolidating Market

Initially conceived as a utility token for Binance Exchange, Binance Coin ($BNB) has evolved into one of the world’s most versatile cryptocurrencies, powering an expansive ecosystem of NFTs, decentralized applications, and payment solutions.

Source: Claude AI

BNB’s deflationary tokenomics, supported by Binance’s routine coin burns, help sustain long-term value appreciation by gradually reducing its supply.

Beyond the Binance platform, BNB’s acceptance has grown among merchants worldwide, from travel agencies to gaming platforms, cementing its position among the five largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

This month, BNB set a new all-time high of $1,369.99 and now trades roughly 20% below that mark after breaking out of a bullish pennant formation from the spring months.

With an RSI of 48, the asset appears balanced between buying and selling pressure, consolidating around current levels. If the market sustains a rally, BNB could surge toward $3,000 by year’s end, though $750–$1,000 remains a likely support range in the event of a pullback.

