Latest ChatGPT 5 Predicts XRP, SOL and ETH Prices for End of 2025

ChatGPT's latest update expects tidy price gains for XRP, Solana and Ether holders. Is altcoin season almost upon us?

The fifth version of ChatGPT predicts that XRP, Solana, and Ethereum could deliver major gains for investors by the holiday season.

Recent market developments potentially light the way. Last week, Bitcoin climbed to a new all-time high of $124,128, surpassing its previous record of $122,838 from only a month earlier. However, prices quickly corrected after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported higher-than-expected U.S. inflation numbers for July.

On the regulatory front, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act in July, the nation’s first comprehensive legislation for stablecoins, requiring them to be fully backed by reserves. A little later, the Securities and Exchange Commission introduced Project Crypto, a major initiative aimed at modernizing securities regulations and offering clearer guidance to crypto firms.

With regulations evolving and investor optimism building, many analysts believe the next rally in altcoins and meme tokens could eclipse the speculative frenzy of 2021. If ChatGPT’s forecast proves accurate, XRP, Solana, and Ethereum may be leading the way.

XRP (Ripple): ChatGPT Predicts a 3× Rally, Targeting $10 by Year-End

ChatGPT predicts that XRP ($XRP) could rise toward $15 by the end of 2025, a move that would more than quintuple its current trading price of $2.90.

The token has already demonstrated impressive momentum. On July 18, XRP touched $3.65, moving past its 2018 record of $3.40, before dropping back about 20.6% as the market turned bearish.

Ripple’s cross-border payments technology continues to gain ground internationally. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund recognized XRP as a potential solution for affordable transfers in developing countries.

Earlier this year, Ripple also resolved its long-running dispute with the SEC after the regulator dropped its case. This followed a 2023 court ruling that confirmed retail sales of XRP are not securities, a precedent that eased regulatory pressure on virtually all altcoins.

If XRP revisits its peak and extends higher, ChatGPT sees $5 as a reasonable target, with $15 achievable under a strong bull market.

On a technical level, conditions also look promising. The relative strength index (RSI) is currently sitting at 43, which means the selloff has pulled it away from its 30-day moving average and the market is now undervaluing it, which could catalyze a quick rebound.

Over the last 365 days, XRP has surged 383%, outpacing Bitcoin’s 90% gain and Ethereum’s 65% rise.

Solana (SOL): ChatGPT Predicts ETF Speculation and Network Growth Driving 5× Gains by Christmas

Solana ($SOL) is continuing to reinforce its position in the smart contract space, now valued at more than $99 billion, with $10.7 billion in total value locked (TVL), while continuing to attract both developers and institutional players.

Part of the optimism comes from speculation that a U.S.-approved Solana spot ETF could be on the horizon. Such a product would likely replicate the large institutional inflows that followed the approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Adding to the discussion, President Trump hinted earlier this year on social media that Solana could be included in the proposed U.S. national Bitcoin reserve. However, under the current proposal, it would fall under a “hold-only” rule, meaning tokens could only be sourced from law enforcement seizures rather than direct government purchases.

On the charts, Solana has managed to break free from a prolonged downtrend. After peaking at $250 in January, dropping to $100 in April, and rebounding to $184, it now looks stronger.

This breakout from its descending wedge pattern has ChatGPT forecasting a potential run toward $1,000 by late 2026, more than triple its previous all-time high of $293.31 set in January. Still, this bullish scenario is realistically only likely if the SEC introduces comprehensive crypto regulations in the fall.

Ethereum (ETH): ChatGPT Predicts the Ethereum Wave Could Break at the Heady $10,000 Mark

Ethereum ($ETH) continues to serve as a cornerstone of the blockchain sector. Since its launch in 2015, it has grown into the second-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization now exceeding $516 billion.

Its greatest strength is its smart contract ecosystem, which underpins much of the decentralized finance industry. At present, more than $88.8 billion in TVL is across DeFi protocols built on Ethereum.

ChatGPT envisions a bullish path where Ethereum could climb to $10,000 by the end of 2025, about four times its current level of $4,264.

This projection is driven by Ethereum’s key role in Web3 adoption, along with its dedicated team, which are constantly implementing network upgrades to scale the blockchain.

Additionally, the growing participation of institutionals through spot Ethereum ETFs, stablecoins and real world asset (RWA) tokenization makes Ethereum arguably a safer bet than Bitcoin.

If President Trump pushes forward with a comprehensive U.S. crypto framework, it could unlock a new wave of mainstream adoption, which Ethereum would easily benefit from, given the plethora of layer 2 protocols and DeFi dApps it houses.

Recent price movement supports a bullish outlook. Following a lengthy consolidation period marked by a falling wedge formation, Ethereum rebounded from $1,800 in April to $2,412 by May 7, then from July it climbed multiple legs higher towards its current valuation. Clearly, larger investors are interested in supporting this one.

