BTC $110,170.16 -0.79%
ETH $4,427.11 -2.80%
SOL $188.41 -3.83%
PEPE $0.0000099 -1.76%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.13%
DOGE $0.21 -3.43%
XRP $2.91 -0.80%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.17
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Kraken Meets SEC Crypto Task Force to Discuss Asset Tokenization

Kraken SEC Tokenization
The SEC staff met with four representatives from Kraken’s parent company Payward, its subsidiary Kraken Securities.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Kraken Meets SEC Crypto Task Force to Discuss Asset Tokenization

Kraken has held talks with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its plans to expand into tokenized markets, highlighting rising scrutiny of one of the fastest-growing corners of crypto.

Key Takeaways:

  • Kraken met with the SEC to discuss regulatory frameworks for its tokenized trading system.
  • Regulators are pressing for stricter oversight of tokenized stocks, citing weak investor protections.
  • Tokenized stock markets remain small at $360M but could reach $1.3T if adoption accelerates.

A memorandum filed Monday showed SEC staff met with four representatives from Kraken’s parent company Payward, its subsidiary Kraken Securities, and two lawyers from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP.

The agenda included the framework for a tokenized trading system, regulatory requirements for its operation, and the broader benefits of asset tokenization.

Kraken Pushes SEC to Tighten Oversight of Tokenized Stocks

The meeting comes as traditional exchange groups and global regulators push the SEC to tighten oversight of tokenized stocks, warning that investor protections common in regulated markets are lacking.

Unlike conventional equities, tokenized stocks can be traded around the clock and often fall outside the same disclosure and reporting rules.

Kraken announced its tokenized stock service on May 22, allowing non-U.S. investors to trade U.S. equities 24/7.

Rival platform Robinhood launched a similar product in the European Union on June 30. Kraken followed up Wednesday by expanding its tokenized stock offering to the Tron blockchain.

The market remains small but is attracting attention.

According to RWA.xyz, the total value of tokenized stocks stands at $360 million, down 11% over the past month, yet this still represents only 1.35% of the $26.5 billion in tokenized real-world assets currently onchain.

Binance Research has projected the sector could reach more than $1.3 trillion if even 1% of the global equities market is tokenized.

Kraken is betting on that growth. A recent survey by the exchange found that 65% of U.S. investors active in both equities and crypto believe digital assets will outperform stocks over the next decade.

Tokenized Real-World Assets May Unlock $400T TradFi Market

In a recent research, Web3 digital property firm Animoca Brands said that tokenization of RWAs could unlock a $400 trillion traditional finance market.

Animoca researchers Andrew Ho and Ming Ruan said the global market for private credit, treasury debt, commodities, stocks, alternative funds, and bonds represents a vast runway for growth.

“The estimated $400 trillion addressable TradFi market underscores the potential growth runway for RWA tokenization,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, according to the 2025 Skynet RWA Security Report, the market for tokenized RWAs could grow to $16 trillion by 2030.

Tokenized U.S. Treasuries alone are projected to reach $4.2 billion this year, with short-term government bonds driving most of the activity.

Institutional interest is accelerating, with major banks, asset managers, and blockchain-native firms exploring tokenization for yield and liquidity management.

Skynet highlighted emerging use cases across private credit, trade finance, and money market funds, noting that regulatory frameworks in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.S. could further support adoption.

The report also flagged key hurdles, including thin secondary market liquidity, inconsistent legal treatment across jurisdictions, and the absence of standardized risk controls.

Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Latest ChatGPT 5 Predicts XRP, SOL and ETH Prices for End of 2025
2025-08-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.91
0.80 %
XRP
Solana
SOL
$188.41
3.83 %
Solana
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2110
3.43 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,001,007,308,121
0.41
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Latest ChatGPT 5 Predicts XRP, SOL and ETH Prices for End of 2025
2025-08-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

News
Senator Cynthia Lummis Continues Push For 21st Century Mortgage Act
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-08-26 10:16:53
Blockchain News
MEXC Asks Crypto Trader to Fly to Malaysia to Unfreeze $3.1M in Suspicious Move
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-08-26 09:50:40
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors