Crypto Regulation News

Kraken Donates $2M to Pro-Trump Crypto PACs in 2025 Power Move

Kraken’s $2M bet reads like an IOU to President Trump’s crypto agenda as co-CEO Arjun Sethi recasts self-custody and privacy as a digital Bill of Rights shaping the rules that will land on the President’s desk.
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Last updated: 
Kraken Donates $2M to Pro-Trump Crypto PACs in 2025 Power Move

Crypto exchange Kraken has pledged $2 million to pro-Trump crypto political action committees (PACs) in 2025, indicating the growing influence of digital asset firms in Washington.

In a post on X, Co-CEO of Kraken Arjun Sethi noted that the exchange will donate $1 million to the Digital Freedom Fund (DFF) and another $1 million to venture firm Andreessen Horowitz’s advocacy initiative, the America First Digital (AFD).

The decision, he said, reflects a broader strategy by crypto companies to shape regulatory frameworks and support candidates who back industry growth.

Notably, Kraken’s latest pledge adds to its earlier contributions to political action committees. In January 2024, its parent company, Payward Inc., donated $750,000 to Fairshake PAC.

The Digital Freedom Fund (DFF) PAC, launched in August with a $21 million Bitcoin donation from Gemini founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, has already secured $1 million in contributions and focuses on advancing Trump’s crypto agenda within the GOP.

Alongside it, the America First Digital (AFD) PAC is led by Jason Thielman, former NRSC executive director. Alongside him is Kristin Walker, ex-chief of staff to pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis, who reintroduced the Bitcoin Act in March to allow the U.S. strategic reserve to buy $80 billion in Bitcoin.

Kraken Pours Millions Into U.S. Politics to Defend Crypto Freedom

Kraken is ramping up its political spending in Washington, positioning itself as a leading defender of crypto freedoms at a pivotal moment for the industry.

Chief Strategy Officer Sethi framed the exchange’s donations as a fight to preserve digital rights, stressing that the move is not partisan but aimed at protecting Americans’ ability to self-custody assets, transact outside surveillance-heavy systems, and develop decentralized infrastructure without state interference.

Sethi also tied the debate to the origins of Bitcoin, calling the 2008 whitepaper a philosophical response to centralized control of financial systems. He argued that crypto embodies rights to privacy and self-determination, aligning closely with American constitutional values.

According to Sethi, today’s policy decisions will determine whether the U.S. leads the next era of finance or cedes ground internationally.

Interestingly, these donations by Kraken come after crypto PACs proved influential in the 2024 election cycle. Fairshake and its affiliates raised more than $245 million to back nearly 300 pro-crypto lawmakers, contributing to what observers described as the most crypto-friendly Congress in U.S. history.

As a result, Fairshake PAC spent heavily to influence recent elections, aiding candidates in Arizona, Michigan, and West Virginia while helping unseat Rep. Katie Porter in California. These outcomes highlighted how crypto-funded PACs are reshaping electoral outcomes in both major parties.

Similarly, in Ohio, Republican Bernie Moreno won his Senate race against incumbent Sherrod Brown with about $40 million in backing from pro-crypto groups.

Notably, the Fairshake PAC has secured $78 million for the 2026 midterms and is funded by major crypto figures like Chris Larsen, the Winklevoss twins, and Jesse Powell.

Other Crypto Exchanges Influence Election Through Donations

Other exchanges and industry leaders have also made significant political investments. Coinbase committed $25 million to Fairshake to boost pro-crypto candidates ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Ripple Labs and Andreessen Horowitz are among the largest backers of the PAC network. The Winklevoss twins donated a combined $4.9 million, while payments company MoonPay gave $1 million to the Stand With Crypto PAC.

These donations illustrate how the crypto industry has shifted from reactive lobbying to proactive political engagement, channeling funds through PACs to influence legislative agendas and regulatory oversight. This may be the reason for positive regulatory insights in the U.S.

Congress has advanced several bills to establish clearer rules for digital asset markets; these include the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act, among others.

Meanwhile, federal agencies continue to pursue enforcement actions against exchanges and restrict privacy tools. This dual approach has created uncertainty for the sector, prompting companies like Kraken to step up their political involvement.

