New Crypto Fellowship PAC Announces Launch With $100 Million Committed To War Chest

Armed with $100 million, the Fellowship PAC is slated to bet big on pro-crypto candidates ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Author Julia Smith Author Julia Smith About Author Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 16, 2025

A new super PAC known as the Fellowship PAC is pledging $100 million to support crypto-friendly political candidates, a September 15 press release shows.

New Crypto PAC Promises Transparency and Trust

According to the Fellowship PAC’s Monday press release, the political entity will “back pro-innovation, pro-crypto candidates who will safeguard America’s role as the global leader in digital assets and entrepreneurship.”

In addition to its commitment to “transparency and trust,” the Fellowship PAC will “align the interests of crypto entrepreneurs, policymakers, and the public.”

“Under President Trump’s administration, a regulatory framework is being established that puts America on the path to become the global crypto capital,” the announcement reads.

“The Fellowship PAC will exist to carry that momentum forward, reinforcing America’s competitive edge in digital asset innovation and guaranteeing that founders and domestic crypto companies have the freedom, clarity, and regulatory support to build the future here at home,” the independent expenditure continues.

Who Is Backing the Fellowship PAC?

The New York Times reports that an executive at Cantor Fitzgerald is a treasurer of the Fellowship PAC, which allegedly filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission last month.

Anonymous sources also told the New York Times that Tether is expected to be a backer of the organization, with the former Presidential Council of Advisors for Digital Assets head Bo Hines recently tapped to lead Tether U.S.

The Fellowship PAC may present what could be an alternative to Fairshake, a bipartisan PAC with support from key players in the crypto industry, including Ripple, Coinbase, and more.

Following the news, Students for Trump Chairman Ryan Fournier took to X to praise the Fellowship PAC’s launch.

The Fellowship PAC is going to be the leading Pro-Trump & Pro-Crypto PAC making sure we elect candidates that will keep America in the forefront of global financial dominance. https://t.co/6elWEshLgu — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 15, 2025

“The Fellowship PAC is going to be the leading Pro-Trump & Pro-Crypto PAC making sure we elect candidates that will keep America in the forefront of global financial dominance,” Fournier said.

However, it remains to be seen just what candidates will receive their support ahead of the 2026 U.S. midterm elections.